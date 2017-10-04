Reps probe JAMB over reduction in cut-off marks

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to investigate circumstances which led to the reduction in the cut-off marks required for admissions of candidates into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The committee is expected to turn in its report within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.

This followed an adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Hassan Saleh (APC, Benue). In his lead motion, Saleh recalled that on 22 August, 2017, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the heads of tertiary institutions and other stakeholders held a policy meeting on plans and modalities for the conduct of admissions into tertiary institutions for the 2017/2018 academic session.

He noted that after the said meeting, the registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, announced that a minimum of 120 marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) would be required for placement of candidates into the Universities, while 100 marks would be required for placement into Polytechnics or Colleges of Education;

The lawmaker lamented that despite the fact that more than 500,000 candidates scored above 200 marks which represents 50 per cent of the total mark, JAMB still went ahead to announce “a 120 cut-off mark which represents only 30 per cent of the total examination mark of 400.

