Reps to probe rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Airport

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its Committees on Aviation, anti-corruption and public accounts to investigate the expenditure of all the monies released for the upgrading and maintenance of the Port Harcourt International Airport from 2011 to date.

The joint committee is to report back within four (4) weeks. It is also to unravel the reasons for the abandonment of rehabilitation works at the Airport, with a view to ensuring that same was completed.

The resolution followed the endorsement of a motion brought by Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers). Leading debate on the motion, Chinda noted that the Federal Government, under former President Goodluck Jonathan, sometime in 2011, awarded a contract for remodelling of some airports across the country, including Port Harcourt International Airport.

However, whilst remodelling work was ‘substantially’ completed at Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Sokoto, Yola, Ilorin, Enugu and Owerri Airports, that of Port Harcourt was abandoned and has till date remained under rehabilitation at a slower than snail speed rate.

