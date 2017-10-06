Reps review Nigeria’s membership of ECOWAS

Following clamour to admit Morocco into the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the House of Representatives yesterday mandated its joint committee on foreign relations and cooperation and integration in Africa to review Nigeria’s continued membership of the community.

The committee would undertake an appraisal of the matter and make appropriate recommendations on ways to ensure that Nigeria was protected from any adverse effects that would result from the admission of Morocco into the ECOWAS and report back within six weeks.

The resolution was consequent upon the passage of a motion sponsored by Hon. Bosun George Oladele (APC, Ogun), who noted that ECOWAS was established to, among other things, foster relations and enhance economic stability among member states in the West African region.

He noted that the Arab Kingdom of Morocco, which is in North Africa and member of the Arab Maghreb Union, in June 2017, applied to join the ECOWAS; adding that the Arab Maghreb Union was established to foster relations among Arab nations just as the ECOWAS for nations in West Africa.

Oladele also informed that the ECOWAS Commission was expected to make recommendations on the application, which would be considered at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the meeting of the Organization in December 2017 in Lome, Togo.

