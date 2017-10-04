Reps seek removal of underage offenders from prisons

Philip Nyam

Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday mandated the Federal Government to build more borstal institutions for the reform of underage offenders and remove them from the prison.

This followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Afe Olowookere (APC, Ondo).

The House also urged the Chief Judges of the various states to visit prisons more regularly with a view to speedily reviewing cases involving minors held therein.

It mandated its Committees on Justice and Interior to ensure compliance and report back within 12 weeks for further legislative action.

While leading debate on the motion, Olowookere noted with dismay the high number of minors in prisons placed among adult inmates.

He observed that some of the minors in the prisons may be innocent victims of police raids who could not meet the conditions required by the police to regain their freedom.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that the minors are being treated as adult offenders facing the likelihood of and subjected to extreme torture and starvation by prison officials as well as adult cell mates, influencing them to become even more hardened criminals upon their release from the prisons.

The motion was unanimously passed when the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Sulaimon Yussuff Lasun, put it to vote.

