Restoring LAUTECH’s glory

The reopening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, after several months of face-off between the two owner-states of Oyo and Osun and a forceful closure of the university due to indefinite strike by the various workers’ unions, has, no doubt, elicited mixed reactions from the public.

The beleaguered university has been deeply immersed in crisis in the last nine years following protracted ownership tussle that almost tore the owner-states apart.

Since the face-off began in 2009, the 27-year-old ivory tower, established on April 23, 1990 by Col. Sasaeniyan Oresanya, the then Military Administrator of the old Oyo State, comprising Oyo and Osun states, had known no peace.

In their orchestrated plans to dismember the joint ownership of the institution, Governors Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola resorted to deliberate starving of the varsity of necessary funds, which, to a large extent, has continued to undermine and cripple its growth in all facets.

Consequently, the university, in the last two years, has lost 12 calendar months (April 20, 2016 to February 13, and May 13, 2017 till date), during which it was shut down as a result of disruption to administrative and academic activities occasioned by strikes embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) over non-payment of the accumulated salary arrears running into 12 months.

The recent moves by the Governing Council of the university, led by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, to resolve the lingering crises bedevilling LAUTECH and to return it to the stream, as well as last week’s announcement of the resumption of the institution is, perhaps, commendable.

It is in view of such effort and other sundry moves by the university authorities to end the prolonged logjam that we applaud the state governors and the Chancellor of the institution for the good steps to finally rescue the institution from its imminent collapse.

As laudable as the efforts of the last few weeks could be, the fact remains that the state governments should address all the outstanding contending issues for enduring peace and stability in the institution.

At this point, the university authorities and workers’ unions should harmonise their differences in order to cover the ground already lost in the interest of the students and the states.

In the first instance, the owners and school authorities should, as a matter of urgent consideration, address the workers 12-month salary arrears.

With this in mind, the unions and state governments needed to fulfil their individual and collective obligations to the university so that all issues would be overcome with a view to moving the university forward and bring life to it.

Much as we seek a lasting solution to this crisis, all agreements reached by the concerned authorities with the unions should be implemented to the letter.

If not for anything, the university should leverage on the fact that the two owner-states are being governed by the same political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for its development and not to bring the university down to its knees.

It is on this note that we challenge the owner-states on the need to adequately fund the university, while the management should be more prudent with the resources of the institution, as well as concentrate more on generating funds for its operations, rather than relying solely on government for its funding needs.

The moves earlier made by government to look at the crisis holistically by engaging KPMG to carry out a forensic audit of the university in terms of manpower and finances, having traced the problems at the institution to systemic lapses, is a welcome development, which must be embraced by all stakeholders.

This is, however, imperative given the perception of the owner-states that the accounting process of the institution is not only nebulous, but also very faulty. The setting up a Visitation Panel to audit the system, with a proviso that the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the institution should be jerked up was a decision rightly taken.

We also call on the university authorities to be courageous enough to look critically into the audit report of KPMG and implement it to the letter, while all defaulters should be made accountable for lapses.

It is sad to note that out of fear, some varsity staff prevented KGMP officials from gaining access into the institution to carry out its assigned duty.

The two state governments, who are the joint proprietors of the institution, should work out an agreeable plan of defraying the outstanding N7.1 billion debt to the institution. The owners also need to demonstrate high sense of commitment towards the funding of the ivory tower.

With much commitment from the owner-states, the university will not only overcome its challenges, but also return to the path of academic and research excellence.

