RESTRUCTURING : The born again and the foolish virgins

One of my favourite Bible stories is the story of the Ten Virgins . Many of us may have heard that ‘Believers’ are the Five Wise Virgins, and that ‘Unbelievers’ are the 5 Foolish Virgins while others have been told that the Foolish Virgins are those who were unprepared because they lack the ‘Oil’ of the Holy Spirit.

Looking at the Igbo question and how we have proceeded in recent time, I find this parable relevant, hence I am retelling the story here with the hope it will help us as a people to revaluate our preparedness for the journey ahead.

When some of our youths embarked on the mission to restore Biafra, we the elite condemned them as misguided on the assumption that a restructured Nigeria remains a better option.

We spoke of restructuring without really making any conscious effort to clarify and determine what restructuring will mean to us.

If we look closely in Scripture at the characteristics of both the Wise Virgins and the Foolish Virgins, we can determine whether in the current circumstances we are among the Wise, or among the Foolish. Then from what we see in the Scriptures, we can decide to get our people ready and better prepared.

In Mathew 25, 1-13, Jesus told us that ”the kingdom of heaven is likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom. And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.

They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them: But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps. While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept. And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.

Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps. And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out. But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves. And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut. Afterward came also the other virgins, saying, Lord, Lord, open to us. But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not. Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh”.

The hour is now. President Buhari’s speech at the UN General Assembly where he struggled to condemn political and social marginalization of Muslims around the world without a single thought on the atrocities of his own government, especially his very unfriendly disposition towards the Igbo and of course Governor El-rufai’s Chatham House conversation where he spoke eloquently in support of a restructured Nigeria, something all of our South-East governors are too timid to mention .

I do not know why and how and at what stage El-Rufai transformed from Saul to Paul but I do know that at UN and the Chatham House the world has provided us with a rare opportunity to challenge the commitment of our leaders to the unity of Nigeria using their own very words, but it seems we are too distracted to take them on.

On President Buhari’s speech at UNGA, I know for sure that he does not write his speeches and that he lacked the historical and current affairs information as contained in those remarks for if he does, he has not demonstrated any sense of history by the way he has grappled with the Igbo question.

If Buhari supports self determination in Palestine then he should allow those who want self determination in Nigeria the freedom of expression and association as provided in our constitution. I dare him to lead by example.

Also at the UNGA, President Buhari talked about restructuring of the UN whereas he is opposed to restructuring in his own country. Many of the world leaders listening to him who are abreast with the current happenings in Nigeria were left wondering what manner of a hypocrite that Nigeria is unlucky to be gifted as a leader.

His speech writers deliberately played on his military ego as a General by letting him talk about how the region is being kept under check with Nigeria’s (ECOWAS) intervention in The Gambia and Ivory Coast. They also made him talk about a UN Security Council delegation to North Korea which he said should include members from all regions. He conveniently forgot that the security council in his own country does not include the Igbo speaking South-East of Nigeria. That he has stubbornly refused to run an all-inclusive government is one of the reasons for the Biafra agitation.

At Chatham House, Governor El Rufai did the unthinkable by consenting to true nearly all features of true federalism and restructuring.

El-Rufai also identified 12 contentious issues, including the creation or merger of states, derivation, fiscal federalism, devolution and what should constitute the federating units.

I align myself with the position of El-Rufai which is not very different from the position of the South-West and to a large extent the demand of the minority tribes.

What appear lacking in the entire debate is the Igbo position. What does restructuring mean to the Igbo?

Talk to 10 Igbo leaders on the issue , and you will get 10 different answers. What does the Igbo want? Else we are caught napping like the five foolish virgins, I think it’s time for us to eschew our bile and bitterness, and begin a painstaking process of identifying the kind of a restructured Nigeria that we want.

Do we want a restructuring where the South-East is given an additional state or restructuring based on the reconfiguration of the regions to pre 1966 era or a restructuring that will address all of the excesses and ills of Nigeria that made the nation unworkable. May be when we take the time to examine and analyse the issues with an open mind we may discover we all want a better Nigeria after all.

