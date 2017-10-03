Restructuring’ll end agitation, says Niger gov

Niger State Governor, Abubarkar Sani Bello, has disclosed that what the country needed to end the persistent agitation in the country was restructuring that would bring about devolution of powers from the central to other tiers of governments.

The governor, however, argued that one of the reasons why all segments of Nigerians were not happy with the Federal Government, and which had also reawakened distrust for one another, was because the central government initiated policies and forced it down the throats of states and local government councils without considering other variables of governance.

He declared this yesterday during a one-day forum for “Peace and Confidence Building Dialogue,” organised by the Igbo Community Association (ICA) in conjunction with the Office of the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the Governor on Non- Governmental Organisation (NGOs) as part of the events marking the 57th anniversary celebration of the country in the state.

Bello, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Isah Ladan, however, pointed out that the state would in no distant future make known details of its position on current developments in the country.

