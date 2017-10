Final burial rites for a community and religious leader, Alhaji Abdul Salam Adewumi Balogun, will begin on Thursday with Seli dance round Owo town in Ondo State. Balogun died at 94 on June 7 and was buried immediately according to Islamic rites.

Children, well-wishers and other family members will on Saturday gather at AUD 1 Primary School field, Owatowose Street, Owo, for Fidau prayer at 10a.m. Entertainment of guests comes up at 1p.m. at the same venue.

Like this: Like Loading...