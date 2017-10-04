Rivers Deputy Gov tasks ex-councillors on youth mentoring

Emmanuel Masha

Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, yesterday called on members of the National Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Councilors’ Forum to mentor the youths as a way of curbing youth restiveness in the country.

She said the former councilors were in a position to rightly influence the youths by making them realise negative impact of cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminality.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a meeting with members of the Degema Local Government chapter of the National PDP Ex-Councilors’ Forum, Banigo said politics was about serving the people selflessly.

She said: “Use your positions as ex-councillors to mentor and put these young people under your tutelage. Let them know they have a bright future and refrain from social vices like, pipeline vandalism, oil theft, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, cultism and gangsterism.”

The deputy governor added that the Nyesom Wike administration was making concerted efforts in the face of scarce resources to deliver on its campaign promises to Rivers people.

She said gone were the days when politicians come to make bogus promises to the people without fulfilling them, noting that in 2019; political parties seeking for positions must present their scorecard.

Banigo said: “Nigerians and indeed the Rivers people are wiser, votes will count in 2019, let all eligible voters arm themselves with their voters’ cards, no amount of intimidation or federal might can thwart the will of the people,” Banigo said.

In their remarks the forum, Coordinator of the forum in Delga, Hon. Victor Origbenba and Secretary, Hon. Ngo Bob-Manuel, promised to mentor the youths and mobilise the entire citizenry to support the Wike administration.

Meanwhile, Banigo also yesterday declared that the Wike administration was poised to ensure that every Rivers’ child receives immunisation, noting that it was shameful that Nigeria was among polio endemic countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The deputy governor, who disclosed this in a statement, said since inception of the present administration in the state, the government had demonstrated leadership, not only in polio eradication but also in primary healthcare.

She said government was committed to ensuring the success of the sub-National Immunisation Plus Days as well as the Local Immunisation Days’ campaigns.

