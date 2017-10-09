Rivers PDP faults SARS’ boss silence over extra-judicial killings

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend frowned at the silence by the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of Police in the state, Mr. Akin Fakorede, over allegation that the outfit’s operatives engaged in extra-judicial killings, robberies and unlawful arrests.

The party said it was regrettable that despite protests in parts of the state, including Emuoha Local Government Area, where a taxi driver was allegedly shot by SARS’ operatives and labelled a cultist and in Port Harcourt, where another man was killed; Fakorede did not deem it necessary to speak on the killings.

The PDP, which spoke through Jerry Needam, media and publicity adviser to Felix Obua, the chairman of the party, also faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for backing the activities of SARS and its commander.

It accused Fakorede of hobnobbing with the chieftains of the APC while his men had been hunting down innocent Rivers people without shunning real security risks. He said in a statement that; “by the unsolicited defense of Fakorede by the APC leadership in the state in a lawful public protest against professional misconduct and distrust, there is no gainsaying the fact that both SARS and its Commander, Fakorede, abinitio were established and commissioned as an arm of the APC in the state. “What a vindication of our earlier position.

We are therefore not surprised that over the last few days, the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have been taking turns to defend the indicted SARS Commander, Mr. Akin Fakorede.” He claimed that the SARS commander “is working openly for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fakorede on Saturday, october 7, joined in receiving the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and the Rivers State APC governorship candidate in the 2015 elections, Mr. Dakuku Peterside, at the Port Harcourt International Airport.”

Like this: Like Loading...