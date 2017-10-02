Rivers seeks repair of East-West road

Emmanuel Masha

Port Harcourt

Rivers State government yesterday called on the Federal Government to urgently repair failed portion of the East-West Road, especially the Akpabo-Eleme axis, describing it as a death trap and huge embarrassment to the country.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Emma Okah, who made the call yesterday, said the Akpajo-Eleme axis of the road which lead directly to critical economic infrastructure like the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Indorama Petrochemical and Fertilizer Companies, Port Harcourt Refinery, Eleme Refinery, among others had become a major embarrassment to the country.

He said while other federal roads in the country were receiving attention of the Federal Government, the East-West Road had remained neglected, abandoned and left to further deteriorate.

Okah noted that the dilapidation of the road had forced the Nyesom Wike administration in Rivers State and some stakeholders to partner in stabilising the portion of the road with an expectation that the Federal Government would take a cue from there.

He said: “Unfortunately, and as it has been our lot in this administration, the Federal Government of Nigeria neither appreciated these patriotic efforts and sacrifices of the state government and the other contributors nor repaired the road.

“The East-West Road has become a source of anguish to the people of Rivers State, and our lamentations have only fallen on deaf ears, noting that the deep decay of the road has resulted in huge loss of man-hour, accidents involving trucks and attendant loss of property and human lives, which could have been avoided by repairing this axis of the road,” okah said.

