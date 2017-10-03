Robbery scare at Asaba Shoprite

Fear and confusion reigned in Asaba, Delta State yesterday following reports of robbery attack on the Asaba Shopping Mall, popularly known as Shoprite. But in a swift reaction, the state police command debunked the rumours, even as numerous patrons of the mall beat a retreat for fear of the unknown.

The Shopping Mall, located in the heart of Asaba metropolis, adjacent the popular Ekumeku Roundabout, nicknamed ‘Inter-Bau Roundabout’, was empty until about noon. To forestall any sudden attack, stern-looking police squads, including men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Eagle-Net Squad and Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, were deployed in the area. For hours, the Shopping Mall experienced low patronage as the presence of security men scared tenants of the mall away.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said there was no iota of truth in the robbery rumours. He said: “There is nothing like an armed robbery at Shoprite.

There was no armed robber attack on the Shoprite. The place is calm and business is going on as usual. It is wrong information to say that there was a robbery attack at Shoprite.” Aniamaka explained that there was a misunderstanding between a customer and one of the cashiers which led to a scuffle that thereafter degenerated into violence, and in the process, a policeman who intervened in the matter was manhandled. He added: “The customer tore the uniform of the policeman when the scuffle escalated.”

Like this: Like Loading...