Rock velvet like a celebrity

Once considered a textile that’s almost always exclusively used in making upholstery popularly called ‘Akwa Oche’, velvet is quickly becoming a yearround material and trend, thanks to a push from fashion-savvy stars who are leading the plush movement by taking it out of the furnishing business to the red carpet. Who can resist the allure of velvet?

It’s a fabric of nobility and royalty as well as sultry and all time glam depending on how you design yours. Velvet continues to capture hearts with the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Victoria Beckham leading the way in Hollywood and Toni Tones, Chidinma Ekile and Sarah Ofili setting the trend in Nollywood.

Velvet fashion has already permeated the wardrobes of the celebrity set, proving to be a red-carpet favourite. The material’s slight sheen (and the ultra-rich effect it has when done in darker hues) makes for great night time dressing.

Given velvet’s versatility, celebrities like Lady Gaga and Taraji P. Henson have favoured it for a wide range of events this year; from Parisian soirées to Oscar red carpet and movie premieres. Surely you too will find a place for the plush material in your fancydress rotation.

