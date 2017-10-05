The Rohingya refugee question

Rohingya constitute a majority Muslim ethnic group who have lived in the Buddhist Nation of Myanmar for the past centuries. They are commonly found in Rakhine State, Myanmar Republic who embraced Islamism as a religion. Tensions between the Muslim minorities and Buddhist have been on for the past years. According to the United Nations, the people are regarded as the world’s largest stateless ethnic group. The government of Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens and therefore face complex problems, which include their freedom to ordinary movement, access to the economy, education, health and other fundamental rights.

Since 1977 till date, they have been forced to flee into Bangladesh while others were compelled to seek refugee status in other countries. In arriving at these countries, the Rohingya people looked hungry and traumatised after walking dangerously through the swamps, thick forest and unfriendly jungles for days and nights. The United Nations Human Right Commission (UNHCR) said in a press briefing in Geneva that children have become susceptible to waterborne diseases due to acute shortage of clean water and sanitation facilities in addition to common cold and fever.

However, the recent painful exodus of refugees amongst the Rohingya is more of mass killings which bothers on ethnic genocide. In recent times, about 40,000 Rohingyans fled to India while over 400,000 arrived in Bangladesh. The movement of the Muslim Rohingyans was sequel to the intensified attacks on them by the Myanmar military. The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is an armed militia of Rohingya, who was responsible for the August attack on Burmese security forces. The ARSA may be linked to transnational fundamentalist networks. The Rakline-based group has rejected such claims.

Myanmar de-facto leader, Auug San Suu Kyi, is of the opinion that her country would only accept “verifiable refugees”. India on its own promised to deport the Rohingya refugees in order to reduce terrorism in their country. For the purpose of clarity, Rohingya population is concentrated in the historical region of Arakan, an old coastal country of South East Asia. It is however not certain who the original settlers of Arakan were. The claims that the Rakhine inhabited Arakan since 3000 BCE are not backed by archaeological evidence of history.

According to the United Nations (UN), some 420,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since August, this year. It added that they are the most persecuted minority group. It also described the atrocities of Myanmar’s authorities as “ethnic cleansing”, where one group removes another or religions community through violence. Let it be realised that the pattern of Rohingya persecution dates back to 1948. The year Burma (Myanmar) attained her Independence from the British imperialist has revealed that the British ruled Burma for over a century which started as wars in 1824. During the period, colonial policies encouraged migrant labourers in order to increase rice cultivation and profits. Many Rohingya Muslims entered Myanmar as part of these policies in the 17th century. According to census records, the Muslim population tripled between 1871 to 1911.

During World War II, the Rohingya Muslims supported Britain while the Burmese supported Japan. On the basis of this, the British administration in Burma promised the Rohingya some large acres of land for the purpose of settlement. This promise of land settlement was however not a state or an equivalent of a state within Burma. Britain equally promised to give them juicy appointments in the Burmese government. However, the citizens of Burma refused to accept the two promises on the ground that the Rohingyans were foreigners and migrant settlers in their country (Burma).

At the end of the second world war, precisely in 1950, some Rohingyans staged a combative rebellion against the policies of the Myanmar Government. Their demands were; their citizenship and the promised state. Unfortunately, the Burmese army crushed the uprising. In 1962, a military coup was staged, which cumulated into a one-party military state. The military junta killed, tortured and raped the Rohingya. They proscribed Rohingya’s social and political organisations. They also dealt a devastating blow on the business concern of the Rohingya people. Consequently, more than 250,000 attempted to escape to Bangladesh.

From the events of the past decades, it is clear that the Rohingya ethnic group had never been part and parcel of the citizenship of Burma. Even the autocratic government of Burma had consistently maintained that the Muslim minority group is stateless and that they have only lived in the country as migrants. The question is: “where did they migrate from”? According to the Burmese authority, the Rohingya people originated from Arakan near Bangladesh. In 1785, the Buddhist Burmese from the South attacked and conquered the Rohingya of Arakan. Virtually, all the Rohingya men were executed while 35,000 of them fled into Bengal which was part of British Raj in India.

In 1826, the British took control of Arakan after the first Anglo-Burmese war (1824-1826). The Rohingya farmers were encouraged from Bengal to move to the depopulated Arakan area. The historical scenario has obviously created the statelessness of the Rohingya and it is imperative for the United Nations to handle the Rohingya’s refugee question and its stateless status in the interest of peace and stability of the region.

