Rohr backs Ahmed Musa

Gernot Rohr said he has again called up Ahmed Musa for today’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Zambia because he still has a positive attitude and has the experience of playing at the World Cup. Observers have queried Musa’s continued invitation as he has been left in the cold at Premier League club Leicester City. Rohr has since defended the inclusion of the former CSKA Moscow star.

“Ahmed Musa is playing with the second team (of Leicester City) regularly and he is playing very well. Not in the third team but the second one. He played also in the Cup game and his influence in the team is good and positive,” said the coach.

“His attitude is very positive in the team. He is a player who can have a very positive influence on his partners on the field of play. “His World Cup experience is needed. “And that is why he is with us and I am happy to have him with us.”

Like this: Like Loading...