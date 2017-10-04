Rohr: It’s dangerous to underrate Zambia

Emmanuel Tobi

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has warned his players that the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia must not be taken with levity adding that underrating the Chipolopolo is dangerous.

With two matches left in the qualifying race, Nigeria sit on top of Group B with an impressive 10 points from four matches against their closest challenger Zambia in seven-point.

Speaking in an interview with CAFOnline.com, the German trainer admitted that their southern African visitors would not be a piece of cake adding that the Eagles will gird their loins against the Chipolopolo. Excerpts:

One year after your appointment, how will you assess the progress of the Super Eagles?

We started in August 2016 and the mission was to build a young team. Our first game against Tanzania was successful and all along, I wanted a good foundation and that means a very good defence. I also wanted a good mix of experienced and young players.

We started the World Cup campaign in October against Zambia in Ndola and the victory gave us confidence. In one year, we only lost once (against South Africa in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers) and we had good result against big teams like Cameroon and Algeria.

At the beginning, everybody thought the ticket for the Russia 2018 World Cup in our group was going to be between Cameroon and Algeria but it’s now between us and Zambia. It’s now in our hands and we have to ensure we win at home against Zambia so that we can go to Russia; we want everybody to be focused on this objective and I’m confident because our last two games against Cameroon gave us a lot of optimism.

Algeria and Cameroon are seemingly out of the race to Russia but how much of the Zambian team do you know?

I know a lot about the Zambian team especially after watching their exploits in their last two matches against Algeria as well as the impressive evolution of this team since we met last in October. They have also added young players from the squad that won the U-20 AFCON and from the squad that reached the quarterfinals at the last FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea, so we are expecting a big match from Zambia in Uyo.

What areyour expectations from the Super Eagles against Zambia in Uyo?

We are going to show a good fighting spirit. We want to go to Russia to show the world that we are a very good team with fighting spirit. In this game against Zambia, the player would show what they can do defensively and offensively. Our goal is to win the game and there is no doubt about that. It’s a good situation for us because even a draw is still okay but we want to win. Zambia must win to have a chance of going to Russia; and I think they are in the same situation like Cameroon who wanted to win in Uyo but we punished them with our counter attacks. We shall see what they want to do but by God’s grace, we shall win this game.

What scoreline should the fans should be expecting?

I can’t predict the score line against Zambia because it would not be an easy match. Zambia can be dangerous because they also have a good team; I don’t think it would be a 4-0 victory for us but the most important thing for us is to win even if it’s by one or two goal difference.

I have seen a lot of videos of the Zambian team and I must confess they are a very good side much better than the team we played last October but we are not afraid. We only have to give them respect but we won’t make the mistake Algeria made by underrating Zambia; they have quick strikers but we shall be ready for them.

