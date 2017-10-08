Rohr, Eagles dedicate victory to Ikeme

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said Nigerians can celebrate the country’s Independence with the ticket to the 2018 World Cup as he dedicated the team’s success to goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is recuperating from Leukemia. The Eagles defeated the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday to berth at Russia 2018.

Rohr, said they had anticipated a difficult game and praised his players for clinching the three points despite tough resistance from the Zambians. The German said the introduction of Alex Iwobi from the bench to score the only goal was the difference for his team. He said it was a tactical decision that ultimately paid off.

“We knew the match would be tough. We didn’t want to underrate them because we saw the way they beat Algeria home and away and earned a draw against Cameroon, they have young players. We wanted to score early, but we didn’t want to concede too.

The decision to start Moses Simon and introduce Alex Iwobi at our difficult moment was the difference, it worked for us, we have played five matches, we won four and now we are in Russia. I want to congratulate people of Nigeria, we celebrated Independence recently and now we can rejoice over World Cup ticket,” he said.

He noted that although the World Cup ticket was the ultimate on the minds of his players, winning the slot for the recuperating Ikeme was special for the team. “We dedicate this World Cup ticket to our sick goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, we told him we were going to do this for him.

He called the team captain Mikel Obi and spoke with a number of his teammates. We are happy we did this for Ikeme,” he added.

