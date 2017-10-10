Rohr earns two year contract extension

The two year contract of Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has been extended by default following Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup 2018 in Russia. Rohr signed a two year deal with the option of another two years if Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup in Russia, a feat they achieved over the weekend after their 1-0 win over Zambia.

He would have been axed if Nigeria had failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia judging by the terms of the deal he signed with the Nigeria Football Federation last year.

Since taking over as coach of the Super Eagles, the team has been beaten just once, which was the 0-2 loss to South Africa in Uyo, in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers, bar that game he has a coaching record of five wins and one draw from six games.

An official announcement by the NFF is expected to be made anytime soon with the current deal of Rohr set to expire shortly after Nigeria’s participation at the World Cup next year.

