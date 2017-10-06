Rowdy session as 2 PDP Reps defect to APC

…they must forfeit their seats, says PDP

There was mild drama in the House of Representatives yesterday as two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The two members are Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, representing AMAC/ Bwari federal constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Hon. Yusuf Ahmed Tijanni representing Okene/Ogori-Magogo federal constituency of Kogi State.

With their defection, the APC now has 221 members, while the opposition is further depleted to 132 members. Speaker Yakubu Dogara read their defection letters at the commencement of yesterday’s plenary, which was witnessed by the FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello and all chairmen of the six Area Councils in FCT. Also, a mammoth crowd of supporters accompanied the minister to the chambers to witnesses the detection of Jisalo. In separate letters, addressed to Speaker Yakubu Dogara, the lawmakers attributed their dumping of the PDP for APC to the internal crisis in their local chapters of the party.

However, as soon as Dogara finished reading the letters, protests erupted from the PDP leadership in the chambers. Deputy minority whip, Hon. Yakubu Barde (PDP, Kaduna) ignited the rowdiness when he raised a point of order calling on Dogara to declare seats of the two lawmakers vacant for abandoning the party on whose platform they were elected to the parliament. Barde argued that there was no longer leadership crisis in the PDP as the matter had been settled by the Supreme Court and as such, both lawmakers have no grounds for their defection.

Citing section 68 of the 1999 constitution, Barde submitted that by its provision, any lawmaker that cross carpeted would automatically vacate his seat if he/she leaves his political party without division.

Barde was supported by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), who also reechoed the position of the constitution on defection insisting that having defected, the two lawmakers have no business retaining their seats in the House again.

Like this: Like Loading...