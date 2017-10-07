RURAL TOURISM: Koton Karfe Emir takes the lead

Tourism thrives best when it begins from the grassroots with the people at the various localities taking possessions of the different tourist attractions within their enclaves by identifying with them and placing premium on them as their primary responsibility for the good of their communities and the generality of the populace.

But not every community, as the example of tourism development in Nigeria has shown however, there seems to be a shift now with the emir of Koton Karfe, Ohimege Igu, Alhaji Abdulrazak Gambo Isa-Koto, latching on tourism to develop his sleeping community,

To this end, he signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) the management of La Campagn Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Lekki, Lagos, for the development of La Campagne Tropicana/USI Kokoko Mountain and River Resort.

The emir has never looked back on the dream project, which he believes would greatly transform the fortunes of his almost forgotten enclave and people.

He has showed unalloyed commitment to the delivery of this project as he has given virtually all the incentives needed for the project and continued to encourage La Campagne even showing his physical presence as demonstrated recently when he visited the construction site with his palace chiefs to inspect the state of work.

Impressed by the level of development of the twin projects, spanning about 2, 000 hectares of land, Koto, has demonstrated he understands the power of developing the local economy.

They are designed as African theme resort, built on the cultural elements of the people and infused with contemporary features, just like a replica of the Lagos-based La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort.

Isa-Koto’s exemplary devotion to this project has underlined the importance of appointing traditional rulers and local administrators, who understand the power they wield and the latent potential within their communities that could be developed with the right business model and partners for the good of the people.

The Ohimege Igu has on many occasions made it clear that he is completely devoted to the welfare of his people and uplift of his community from its present laid back nature to an economically thriving one by using its inherent potential and creative industry to brighten its socio-economic mix.

It is, therefore, not surprising that instead of going ‘Crown in Hand,’ as it is common in this part of the world, begging for pittance, he has latched on the success story of La Campagne, as he looks to the hospitality outfit founder by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is also the founder of Motherland Beckons, to replicate what is happening in Ikegun Village in his enclave.

It is on record that La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort has in its over 30 years existence completely transformed Ikegun Village and its environs to thriving communities with booming economy. For instance, the village, which before now has less than 10 mud buildings now boost over 5, 000 concrete and modern buildings owned by the indigenes and others who are workers of La Campagne Tropicana.

Many of these workers are mere beach combers and sweepers, housekeepers, maids, cooks, security staff and artisans. The people now enjoy better education, civilisation and exposure to modern influences while their culture and tradition have also been elevated and popularised even as the people now have a wider network of friends and contacts to leverage on as they freely mingle and interact with guests and visitors to the resort.

The opening of this hinterland community by La Campagne is said to have been a great impetus to the fast pace of development now witnessed in that axis of Lagos, beginning from Akodo Village down the long stretch of communities where you now have different hospitality outfits and businesses springing daily.

Even the once sleeping Lekki Free Trade Zone has also recently seen frenetic activities with seaport, fertilizer and refinery, as well as manufacturing companies, fast taking roots in the zone while La Campagne the precursor of this new economic push, have continued to blossom and enrich everyone around it.

La Campagne and Isa-Koto model is something that needs to be recommended to all our traditional rulers within the 774 local government areas of the country, who are the custodians of the natural assets and cultural products of the country.

As the custodians, they are in a better position to foster accelerated development in their different communities because most of them are enthroned for life and enjoy the unalloyed support of their people more than the political leaders they have unwittingly ceded their powers and authorities to.

For the management of La Campagne, which over the years have spread its tentacles to Cote dl’ Voire where it is developing a number of resort facilities in Grand Bassam and of recent moved into Ethiopia, Al Najeshi, the new partnership with the people of Koton Karfe, the first in Nigeria, is a testimony to the success story that La Campagne has become.

It expressed the hope that other communities and leaders across the country would take a cue from what they have done in Ikegun and now poised to do same and if not surpass it in Koton Karfe.

Besides, it laments the poor state of tourism development in the country, insisting that it is a reflection of the failed leadership of the country. According to it, what Nigeria needs now to transform the country and bring about sustainable development, using tourism, as presently canvassed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), is for the different traditional rulers across the 774 local government areas, to take hold of the resources within their enclaves and rally their people towards developing them as waiting for the state and federal governments to come to their rescue would keep them perpetually in the dark.

