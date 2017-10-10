Russia 2018: FG to boost World Cup budget

…President Buhari vows to support team

Super Eagles’ preparation for the 2018 World Cup has received a boost as the Federal Government has again promised to support the team with adequate funding. The Eagles sealed their World Cup place with a 1-0 victory over Zambia in a qualification match on Saturday and according to a source close to the Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, President Muhammadu Buhari was elated about the victory.

He said the President and his vice Yemi Osinbajo were strong supporters of the Eagles and would do everything to see the team succeed in Russia. The source said the Presidency’s unflinching support for the team was underpinned by its prompt approval and release of the money for the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers some months ago and now that the ticket is in the bag, it could only step up the support.

Our source added that Mr President before the victory over Zambia ordered the sports ministry to work with the budget office as an envelope specifically for the World Cup was created in the ministry’s budget for 2018 will soon be presented to the National Assembly.

“I was with the minister a moment ago and was happy about what he said concerning Mr President and the plan for the World Cup,” an aide of the minister said. “President Buhari is a sport lover and the minister spoke about creating a special budget for World Cup that has been sorted out. I am sure the Eagles won’t be lacking anything from the government, the minister is ready to work with the NFF on this so as to deliver a good work.”

