Russia 2018: Nigeria must overcome Zambia

Football is the number one sport in the country and it is an obvious fact that the round leather game is a strong ‘weapon’ that unites the country. The passion attached to it cuts across religious and ethnic differences which is prevalent in the land. Nigerians young and old, male and female, follow football religiously especially when the national teams are competing in international competitions. For example, President Muhammadu Buhari was glued to his television set when Cameroon and Nigeria played in the last Match Day of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers which ended 1-1 in Yoaunde, Cameroon.

The World Cup itself is the biggest football fiesta on the planet and so every four years it is celebration of sort for countries that eventually make the cut to feature at what football bluffs know better as Copa Mundial. Nigeria only few days ago celebrated her 57th Independence anniversary. The World Cup started 30 years before the country’s Independence but it took Nigeria 34 years after independence and 64 years to join the big league of countries competing at the number one football event. That was achieved through a Dutch, Clemens Westerhof, who nurtured a mix of professionals and home-based players to win the ticket.

We are aware the team up till date is regarded as the golden generation of Nigerian footballers because also in 1994, the same crop of players competed in the African Cup of Nations and emerged champions in Tunisia. We recall that the very first match of the country at the World Cup finals was against Bulgaria and Nigeria won 3-0 with goals from Rasidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amuneke.

After USA ‘94, the Super Eagles also featured at France ‘98, Korea/ Japan 2002, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. This weekend, Nigeria has a big chance to qualify for her sixth World Cup finals as the Super Eagles host Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. We call on the Nigeria Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports to put all measures in place to enable the team to achieve the muchneeded victory.

The Super Eagles interestingly have their fate in their hands in the qualifying series. Nigeria Defeated Zambia 2-1 in Ndola, beat Algeria 3-1 in Uyo, walloped Cameroon 4-0 also in Uyo and recorded 1-1 draw against Cameroon in Yaounde. With 10 points so far from four games, Nigeria is on top of the group but the home and away victories Zambia recorded against Algeria in the last two Match Days of the series make this encounter dicey.

We want to warn here that football is not mathematics. That the Super Eagle defeated Cameroon 4-0 is not enough to guarantee victory against Zambia; the players and officials will still have to work very hard for a win. Two matches can never be the same. We recall that the Eagles lost 2-0 to South Africa in a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier at the same stadium in Uyo and this means anything can happen on Saturday but we pray, as Nigerians, that the national team gets a result.

A draw could be enough mathematically since the Zambians are currently on seven points and they require an outright win to be in contention of upstaging Nigeria. The Super Eagles with plus seven goal difference while Zambia has plus two. We urge the Eagles to go all out for victory and avoid the tension of the last Match Day in which mathematics will come to play on a number of ‘ifs.’

The best thing for the team is to win and focus on how to bounce back into contention in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers. It is sad that for now the Super Eagles have no Psychologist attached to the team. This is a match that requires so much mental preparation but regrettably, we chose to do things contrary to be best practices in the world.

We are aware that the visiting Zambian team has about six players from the country’s U-20 team and this is an advantage for them so we must not underrate them in any way. If Nigeria can beat them in Ndola, the visitors can do the same to the Eagles here if care is not taken. Any win is good enough for Nigeria to officially confirm her place in the Russia 2018 party and we urge the players to go all out for the kill especially as most of them are yet to play at the World Cup. Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses and Ogueyi Onazi are the few ones who were in Brazil 2014.

We commend the Federal Government for releasing all the money needed ahead of the game and we urge the NFF not to bungle this encounter through any logistics. We are aware that to win a football match is more than the 90 minutes duration, preparation and the state of mind of the players are very important. Skipper Mikel Obi has promised that the Eagles would just finish the job started on Saturday and we enjoined all the players to be all out with same mindset. Fly Eagles, fly!

