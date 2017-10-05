Russia 2018: Zambia not same team we beat in Ndola, says Rohr

Tony Anichebe

Few days to the all-important 2018 Group B World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia, Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said the current Chipolopolo of Zambia squad is much better than the side Nigeria defeated in Ndola last year.

He said the team had been strengthened with a good blend of youthful and experienced players after the opener which the Eagles won 2-1 with goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

“I have seen a lot of videos of the Zambian team and I must confess they are a very good side much better than the team we played last October but we are not afraid because they will fail here,” Rohr said.

He admitted it would not be an easy game for his men despite their impressive run in the campaign.

The Super Eagles will welcome Zambia’s Chipolopolo on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; with a mindset of beating the Southern Africans to the group’s sole ticket.

Nigeria lead the group with 10 points after four matches against Zambia’s seven, but Rohr believes it will be a different ball-game when both sides trade tackles on Saturday as they aim to qualify for the showpiece in Russia next year.

The Eagles have been ruthless in front of goal in their previous qualifiers in Uyo, after Eagles hammered Algeria 3-1 and demolished Cameroon 4-0.

