Salami Committee and probable conflict of interests

The National Judicial Council (NJC), in its avowed commitment to complement President Muhammadu Buhari government’s campaign against corruption, has empanelled a 15- man committee to act as a clearing house for courts and judges prosecuting financial and economic crimes in the country.

Specifically, the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) is to regulate and monitor proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; advise the NJC on how to eliminate delays in the trial of alleged corruption cases; give feedback to the council on progress of cases in the designated courts and conduct background checks on judges selected for the special courts.

The committee is headed by a retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Isa Salami, with the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah; Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice P.O Nnadi; Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marsahal Umukoro; and Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice M.L Abimbola, as members. Others are:

A representative each of the NJC, Non-governmental organisations, Ministry of Justice, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); the President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); Mr. J.B Daudu (SAN); Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN) and Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN).

Coming on the heels of recent strategies laid out for the judiciary by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to ensure the speedy trial of corruption cases, the Salami committee will be an impetus to the fight, which the CJN, as the head of the NJC, has acknowledged as a daunting task, as corruption would always fight back.

Indeed, announcing those far-reaching strategies in Abuja at the commencement of the Supreme Court’s 2017/2018 new legal year and the swearing-in of 29 lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Justice Onnoghen had promised the constitution of a monitoring committee, “to ensure that both trial and appellate courts handling corruption and financial crime cases key into and abide by renewed efforts at ridding the country of the cankerworm.”

While not questioning the character and competence of members of the COTRIMCO, we however agree with the submission of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that there are “apparent and potential conflicts between the work of the committee and the private practice of some of its members, who are handling highprofile cases of corruption involving politically-exposed persons (PEPs).

” A careful study of the list of members of the committee indicates that apart from its Chairman, Justice Salami; the Chief Judges of Borno, Imo, Delta and Oyo States; and representatives of the NJC, NGOs, Ministry of Justice, and the ICAN; virtually all other members, including the President of the NBA, are handling highprofile corruption cases involving politically-exposed persons.

Hence, in an October 3, 2017 letter signed by its executive director, Mr. Adetokunbo Mumuni, SERAP urged Justice Onnoghen to use his good offices “to urgently revisit, review, and reconsider the membership of the Salami committee, to ensure that members currently handling high-profile corruption cases involving PEPs are removed.” “This proposal aims solely… to ensure the independence, impartiality, integrity and accountability of the judiciary,” the organisation said.

Even at that, SERAP proposed that, “for the Salami committee to perform its tasks effectively and with propriety, it should preferably be composed entirely of members of the judiciary, particularly drawn from available pool of brilliant and incorruptible retired judges.” We think patriotic and rightthinking members of the public should support the SERAP proposal, as Justice Onnoghen has also rightly noted the unwholesome influence of members of the Bar on corruption and financial crime cases.

Thus, in his action plan to quicken the dispensation of justice in such matters, the CJN has mandated “Court heads to clamp down on lawyers, who indulge in the unethical practice of deploying delay tactics to stall criminal trials; and report such cases to the NJC….

” And henceforth, “appearance in every case shall be a maximum of five lawyers per party; and Judges are to adopt measures to prevent delay, including doubling their efforts,” Justice Onnoghen said. This is a laudable departure from the prior practice of litigants, particularly politically-exposed persons, who would line up tens, even hundreds of lawyers, to defend them in corruption matters.

Truly, besides allegedly serving as conduits for bribing judicial officers, the large number of defence counsel, including many Senior Advocates, intimidate trial judges and prosecution counsel, delay court proceedings while introducing their appearances, and file frivolous applications that may go up to the Supreme Court several times.

Justice Onnoghen and the NJC deserve our praise and commendation for yet again delivering on their promise to complement government’s efforts at fast-tracking the prosecution of corruption cases, as “justice delayed is justice denied.”

