Sankey dies at 93

First partner appointed by Nigeria’s foremost indigenous accounting firm, Chief Charles Sankey, has died at 93.

A statement by the Hammonds for the family said Sankey, a past chairman of Citibank Nigeria, died on September 28.

It added that a church service would be held in his honour on Friday at Nossa Senhora de Fatima Church in Almancil, Portugal where he would be buried.

The deceased, who was a partner at Akintola Williams & Company, served as chairman of Prestige Assurance.

He is survived by a wife, six children and grandchildren.

Sankey was also the chairman of Whassan Group of Companies, Carnco Foods Nigeria Limited and also served as director of Law, Union & Rock Insurance Company Limited.

He was also the president of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, vice-patron of the Yoruba Tennis Club, Life Trustee and honorary member of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

Sankey was a chartered accountant and an industrialist.

He was the chairman, Board of Patrons of Saint Gregory’s Old Boys Association and was associated with the association for more than 70 years.

Like this: Like Loading...