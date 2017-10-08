Savvy street styles

Biwom Iklaki

When fashion is considered, away from the runway and magazines, the truest test of the impact of fashion can be felt on the pulse of the street. During Fashion week in London, Paris, Milan and New York, as much attention is paid to the designs as displayed on the runway as on the people on the streets who interpret these styles. People are excited about designers and their collections, but most times they are even more excited about how they can take these designs and make them their own through their choices when styling.

Every designer is excited beyond seeing his designs on his models on the runway, to the lady on the street. Sometimes, they are even inspired by the interpretations that the people on the street give these designs. Many lessons on fashion can be picked up from studying and following the street style. It is the reflection of the true fashion icon, as fashionistas, models, socialites and celebrities all make this roll call. A plethora of personalities come to bear in a people’s street style. It can be fun, sexy, flirty, quirky, gothic, boho, girly, colourful, androgynous, athletic, and minimalist plus many more. Choose to express who you are, as reflected by your favourite street style.

