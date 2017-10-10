Science education, panacea for global challenges – Okebukola

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has stressed the need to strengthen science education at all levels of education system, as the solution to challenges confronting the world today.

Okebukola said this in his keynote address delivered at the 2017 School of Science Conference of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin, Lagos, where he described the theme of the conference, “Science Education: Panacea for Combating Global Economic Recession, Climate Change and Environmental Degradation” as apt and timely, considering the fact that the world today is facing a number of challenges to which science education could provide solutions.

He said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that Nigeria has exited its worst economic recession in more than two decades, notching up growth of 0.55 per cent in the second quarter of 2017.

In view of this, Okebukola said in the report, “NBS data showed that the economic recovery was driven by improved performance of oil, agriculture, manufacturing and trade sectors of the economy and without science education, none of these sectors would have performed as well as to take the country out of recession.”

“Science education leads to the production of competent human resources for these sectors. Without science education, there will be no production of quality teachers to train the petroleum engineers and other technical expertise, who drive the oil sector. Without science education, we will be short of agriculturists and we will severely lack personnel to drive the manufacturing and trade sectors,” he said.

He noted that science education plays a critical role in climate change, saying science education produced the scientists, who drew global attention to the phenomenon of climate change, its causes and effects on mankind.

The former NUC Executive Secretary said science education plays a key role in educating the citizenry about the dangers of environmental degradation and the need to take preventive and remedial action.

Okebukola, however, listed the barriers to teaching and learning of science to include, among others, “The Subject as a Barrier,” which involves a commonly held view among students that science is difficult to learn.

According to him, this is reflected when students are to make choices, while readiness, motivation, cognitive preference orientation and general attitude to work are some learners’ attributes that pose barriers to meaningful learning of science in schools.

Other factors, he enumerated include the challenges of science laboratories, which are far from being well equipped for meaningful science teaching and learning.

On the way forward for science education, Okebukola, who noted that the basic science curriculum was well-intentioned, hinted that it is spawned too much around traditional science concepts rather than on process skills.

Therefore, he tasked parents to provide opportunities for their children and wards to study their science lessons, and encourage them to carry out projects that are science and technology-related as well as buying children science books for them and reward children who devote time and attention to reading such books.

On his part, the lead paper presenter, Prof. Kehinde Olayinka from the University of Lagos, said a good science education programme is expected to achieve an appreciable national development, adding that there was the need to review the teaching methods used in science education by carrying out relevant local research and use the findings as it is done in developed countries.

In her welcome address, Dean School of Science of the host college, Dr. Olukemi Odumosu said the theme of the conference could not have come at a better time than now as the world is facing the worst environmental challenges.

“No matter what we are passionate about, it will be affected by climate change; our environment has changed the balance of our planet. These days people talk about ozone layer depletion, global warming, water pollution and waste disposal, but there is need to be cautious about our environment if we must live long,” she said.

In his presentation, General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Adebola Shabi said the heritage of science education from great scientists could not be exhausted considering the need for science education in making environmental action less cumbersome and more productive.

Like this: Like Loading...