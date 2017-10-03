Scientists worry over rise of HIV in older people

Scientists have expressed worry over the rise in cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) among older people, especially those above the age of 50. To address the new challenge that had been recorded across Europe, researchers had called for better awareness campaigns and testing tailored specifically towards the over-50s.

The findings, published in ‘The Lancet HIV Journal,’ not only found that older persons above 50 were diagnosed with HIV in Europe, older people were more likely to be diagnosed with advanced HIV, which was more difficult to treat. HIV is a virus that at tacks the immune system. If untreated, a person’s immune system will eventually be completely destroyed.

But Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), however, refers to a set of symptoms and illnesses that occur at the very final stage of HIV infection. Researchers from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control looked at diagnosis rates in 31 countries between 2004 and 2015 to arrive at their findings.

They found that by 2015, around one in six new HIV cases were in people over 50 years. That was compared to one in 10 a decade ago. The study suggests that 16 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany, had all seen a rise in cases of HIV in over-50s.According to a report in the ‘BBC,’ the study didn’t look at why older people were being infected.

But it found that the mode of transmission was predominantly through heterosexual sex, and that more men were becoming HIV positive in later life than women. Study author, Dr. Anastasia Pharris said: “We often associate HIV with younger people who are sexually active; we assume sexually active means young people. “These findings suggest that the HIV epidemic is evolving in new directions…

In the last decade, the number of cases in older people has risen, whereas in younger people it’s staying stable.” Lead author of the new study, Dr. Lara Tavoschi said: “Our findings illustrate a clear need to provide comprehensive HIV prevention programmes, including education, access to condoms, better testing opportunities and treatment.

“We need to make both healthcare workers and the general population aware of this issue to reduce stigma and inform people about HIV risks and prevention methods.”

Younger people still make up the majority of new infections, with more than 300,000 15 to 49-yearolds diagnosed with HIV across Europe during the 12 years covered by this study. That’s comparable to just over 54,000 older people. This situation was akin to the situation in many developing countries.

