SEC joins IOSCO on investment education

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced plans to join the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and other capital market regulators across the globe to celebrate the 2017 edition of the IOSCO World Investor Week (WIW).

The event which is a first of its kind is slated to take place from 2nd through 8th October 2017. The Investor Week (WIW) is a week-long, global campaign for IOSCO to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas.

SEC in a statement made available to newsmen said IOSCO securities regulators across the globe would, among others, provide a variety of activities, including launching investor-focused communications and services, promoting contests to increase awareness of investor education initiatives, organizing workshops and conferences, and conducting local/national campaigns in their own jurisdictions.

On its part, SEC Nigeria, under the leadership of Mounir Gwarzo, has lined up a series of investor based activities targeted at investors, market women, artisans, students and the general public. Specifically, it has set aside time for an outreaches to a tertiary institution and a local government headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday and Friday, 5th and 6th October respectively.

The lined up activities will culminate in an interface between regulators, market intermediaries and shareholder groups at a session tagged ‘Investor Clinic’ which will hold in Lagos on Saturday.

to close the 2017 edition of the Week. The Clinic, which promises to be interactive, rich and engaging, is intended to enlighten shareholders on recent developments in the market and discuss general everyday retail investor issues.

The WIW offers a unique opportunity for IOSCO members to work in collaboration with all investor education and protection stakeholders, at both the local and international levels.

