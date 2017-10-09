Security, host community foil parent’s kidnap in Abia

Youths and security officials of the Federal Government Girls College Old Umuahia in Umuahia South Local Government Area Abia State have foiled attempted kidnap of a parent. The parent had gone to visit his child on the school visiting day while three gunmen traced him to the school and whisked him away. According to sources, the gunmen – two males and a female – struck the school about noon and abducted the unidentified parent.

It was learnt that the incident caused panic in the school as many parents and students scampered into safety to avoid being attacked. A source said the gunmen were on their way out of the school with their victim when they met strong resistance from the school security and members of the host community, who foiled the operation. The source added that the gunmen were beaten to stupor before they were handed over to the police for further interrogation and prosecution.

“Members of the host community were worried with the several complaints of robbery attacks they have received from teachers of the school. “Some hoodlums now scale the school’s fence to attack teachers’ homes in the school. A teacher’s house was burgled on Friday and less than 24 hours after the reported break into the teacher’s home, the gunmen struck.

“We (teachers) are no longer safe here. Last time, we learnt that some of our teachers were attacked in front of the school gate and some valuables were collected from at gunpoint,” a teacher said. The principal of the school could not be reached for comments as at the time of filling this report. However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Michael Anthony Ogbizi, confirmed the incident. He said the three suspects were handed over to the police by the villagers. Ogbizi added that the suspects were in their custody.

Like this: Like Loading...