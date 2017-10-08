Sen Kaka: We need state of emergency in power sector

Senator Gbenga Kaka was a deputy governor in Ogun State and he also represented Ogun East in the Senate between 2011 to 2015. He bares his mind on the golden opportunities that could have moved Nigeria forward, adding that the last week’s 57th independence anniversary did not call for celebration, but was an opportunity for sober reflection on where the country got distracted from the path to the goals of its founding fathers. He speaks with ADEWALE AJAYI

If you take a retrospective look at the dreams of our founding fathers who fought for Nigeria’s independence, will you say we have met their dreams and aspirations 57 years after attaining independence?

There is no way any reasonable person would claim we have met the goals of our fore fathers. When you talk of goals, these are definitive aspirations and in the entire world we have different classifications.

As at the time we attained independence, there were countries that were our contemporaries, there were those we are actually ahead of, to the extent that, by the time they talk of classification now, we ought to be among the first world, not even the third world or the fourth world that we are in now.

You will agree that Nigeria, India, Brazil and many other countries like that, were Nigeria’s contemporaries in 1960, and we were ahead of some, but some of those ones are now far, far, ahead of us, not only in technology but also in total socio-economic development. What went wrong?

What went wrong is not farfetched in the sense that, by the time we were attaining independence, the regions which were the federating units were into what we termed healthy rivalry, where we had a neat and clean competition. If a feat is achieved in a region, other regions imitated same. The self-determination, the healthy rivalry was having a cumulative significant effect on the country as a whole, and gave us a great hope, that we were a potential world leader. Have we attained that level? No.

What factors were responsible for the setback? One, the truncation of the gradual development of democratic government in 1966 that led to the military incursion and eventual militarization of the federal structure. We are yet to get out of it till today, and that is why we still have the deafening clamor for restructuring and true federalism. So we have so many questions left unanswered; we have a constitution that did not evolve as a direct product of the wishes and aspirations of the average Nigerians. So, until these distortions are removed, we will continue to wallow in self-delusion to the extent that, people keep on pretending.

Some people are in a state of denial. So we need a restructuring that is deep, whereby they will restructure the bureaucratic set up at all tiers in such a way that will reverse the capital and recurrent expenditures that will reverse over-burdening of the central government.

The word overburden was carefully selected, we are over burdening it bringing so much responsibilities that are better handled by the state and the local governments, but when you look at it, you talk of water, you talk of land, where you have the resources, both at the surface and beneath the earth, they belong to the state, and the local government, but the power and the authority over them are over-centralised at the centre, which is making the expected synergic effect impossible.

The result of the healthy rivalry between the zones that ought to be the order of the day, with the states is non-existent. Rather than moving at the space envisaged by our forefathers, we keep on crawling as if a lion is moving at a space of the snail. So it is sad enough, it is pathetic to the extent that even the education that was growing both in quality and quantity has become something else, probably the degree holders of today are not comparable to the standard six holders of yester years.

They can no longer compete with their peers in other places. So, in science and technology we are backwards, then where will our innovations come from? In terms of religion we are worse off, because, rather than the religion being handy and being of immense assistance to the development of our youths, it is being used in reverse order. So all that were supposed to be to our advantage are turning to disadvantages including the oil revenue.

The oil revenue is supposed to have been the one, because it was not available as at independence, if at all there were traces of it, it was so minimal, insignificant. Then we relied on agriculture, we relied on solid minerals and we relied on shear industry of the citizenry; but what do we have today? Everybody has become lazy; we have lost the dignity in labour, virtually 90 per cent of our people are looking for cheap money that has no value in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in terms of what is the take home pay of the average Nigerian. It has no value to it at all. So we need to go back, if we don’t know where we are going, we should be able to retrace our steps.

We keep blaming the military for the setbacks we suffered, but when you take a look at it, in the last 18 years the civilians have been in government. The way things are done now; will you say we are on the right track to recovering what we have lost?

I am not blaming the military absolutely, because even with their incursion in 1966, the military did not run the country alone, but with the civilians. As far as I am concerned, the degeneracy that we have recorded, all of us are guilty, right from our homes, from religious perspective, traditional institutions, we lost moral values, we lost economic values; we lost everything we can think of. So it was unit by unit, from individual family to the community, to the enlarged local government and states, then to the national level. So it was a gradual but corrosive erosion of our value system. So, it won’t be right to blame the military alone, since the military were not trained to govern, and inadvertently they found themselves in the art of governance, then the civilian that were supposed to be handy to guide them were they doing the right thing? Definitely they were not, even up till a certain stage under the military, the civil service at all tiers, were still holding their own, until again they got destroyed. That is why it is imperative and very, very crucial and essential that restructuring is carried out, and it shouldn’t be half-hearted, like the anti-corruption crusade we are talking about, it shouldn’t be half-hearted, it has to be down to the roots, so that there will be a general re-orientation that would lead to comprehensive attitudinal change, in conformity with what is going on in other civilized countries.

How can we make the best of the independence anniversary spirit?

There is no doubt that it should have been an opportunity for sober reflection, not only on where we have got things wrong, because we can’t continue to cry over spilled milk. We need the past to serve as a reminder of where we got missing, if you like where we are today, take it from a normative expectation, the normal situation we have found ourselves, then make a diagnostic view of the past, from that current position, veer into the future. And you have a prognosis, looking at all available opportunities that we have missed, and are still available for capture, then we make our priority by having a target of what we want to do.

From the look of things, are going towards that direction?

Cuts in …We must as a necessity. As it is now, are we looking towards that direction?

Well, we are; we are looking in that direction, but like we say, Nigeria is not in want of ideas, it is the willing spirit and discipline to actually follow up the idea and have the courage to back it up, weigh proper scale of preference as in simple economics.

One, Brazil and India are more industrialised than us. The information technology of India is second to none in the world and we are nowhere close to them. All these infoTech and industrialisation and agriculture, none could be put on progressive scale without energy. I wonder what is bothering us from declaring a state of emergency on energy if our need currently is about 40,000 megawatts, instead of targeting 10,000 megawatts.

We have been talking of about 10,000 megawatts for the past 20 years, and by the time we move to 5,000 megawatts, by the next two or three years we go back to 3,000 megawatts .Now we are chorusing 7,000 megawatts. So if our requirement is about 40,000 megawatts, what stops us

from having a buffer at about hundred kilowatts, knowing full well that our population that is increasing by about 3.5 per cent per annum, then we make a projection, what number of houses will require energy? What number of agricultural activities will be required? So and so number of energy, what number of industries will require energy? What about the servicing industries, the artisans, and we project forward, that is what I mean by targeting.

So, you set target and work towards it and all other things will follow. When you say our children should innovate, innovate on what? Can you build something on nothing and you expect it to stand? The lawyers will say no, it is not possible.

Earlier, you said all of us should be blamed for the problems Nigeria is facing, but you just explained that Nigeria is not want of ideas, but the problem is implementation and execution of the ideas, but the leadership ought to be blamed for that, and not the followers, because the followers don’t have a say in executing the ideas.

Right, the leadership will take the lion share of the blame, but the followership cannot be totally exonerated, because the freedom of association is guaranteed, the right to life, so many rights are entrenched in our constitution, so ignorance is not an excuse, yet it is the responsibility of the leadership to show the way, to lead the followers. The followers also are given natural intellect as to demand for their rights by insisting on what they consider to be right, but what do we have in our society? Most often we abuse the dignity in labour. Yes, the leadership is not driving the followership. Don’t forget that when we talk of the issue of labour, we have what the social scientists call Theory X and Y. Theory Y assumes that every human being loves work, loves to work very hard, and theory X assumes that people are unwilling to work until they are forced, that is, until the leadership drives them.

Some people don’t want to work, others naturally believe that, according to the Yoruba saying Ise ni pani, ise kii pani, that means it is poverty that kills, hard work doesn’t kill. Some of us still believe that you just have to work hard because hard work pays, but what do we have in the country? Innocent followers willingly surrender themselves to religious bigotry. You want to tell me they were forced? If it is ignorance, why can’t they seek for knowledge. Somebody is oppressing you, and you are hailing that person, when you talk of hard work, you discover that the downtrodden are probably happier than the elites, and within the paramecia structure, you can’t tell me that the middle class people are not enlightened enough. What separates those at the highest level and those at the middle level is a thin line but, somehow either out of fear or lack of conviction, they allow that middle class to be eroded by the tiny apex of the pyramid and that is what is called the hemorrhagic degeneration of the middle level.

On the clamour for restructuring of the country, there is no consensus on the form the restructuring should take. APC used change mantra to canvass for electorate’s votes. What is your position?

I usually say some people are in a state of denial. Can anybody tell me, the period pre independence and the six years after independent, can anybody tell me, what was going on then was not better than what we have had 50 years after. In those days was the structure of government the same? Was it as expensive as it is now? Were we a rent collector group or a rent collector bunch of citizenry? I will say no, we were very hardworking; no section of the country was lazy, until we had the advent of crude oil. The crude oil we have is like when a farmer has a large expanse of land with pasture, and animals to feed and yet when the sun is shining most, during the summer, he refuses to make hay, and now is found wanting when in the winter. That will be criminal negligence, and we all committed it. That is what I am saying. So there is a consensus, the set of those who are in the state of denial, it was because of the consensus, that APC the party I belong to incorporated it in its constitution. It is because of the consensus that the current opposition are more attempting to be in the forefront of the clamour for restructuring, then where is the divergent.

Are you saying we don’t have unanimity? Then is there anybody who is telling me that, the recurrent expenditure in all tiers of government must continue to be 70 to 80 per cent. If it is 70 to 80 per cent, are you telling me that it is only 20 per cent, out of which half of the 20 per cent will be stolen, misappropriated or misapplied? Is it that one you will say you want to build development and growth on? Are you saying that the lopsided arrangement that will make us perpetually depend on import from other countries, using the only little resources available to buy what we don’t need and refusing to consume what we produce locally and developing it to our taste? Are you saying that is right?

People should begin to realise that restructuring is beyond devolution of power. Even with the devolution, with the physical federalism we are talking about, the lopsided sharing ratio we have been maintaining for more than 50 years, ought to be reviewed before the next 20 to 30 years. So as far as I am concerned, even if you are going to do hydroponic farming you need water; if it is modern technology green house farming, you need a small land, the widest expanse of land and fertile land is there.

All these belong to the state government even by the current provision, then why don’t you give the states free hand to tap the resources to the maximum benefits, and then we have a common denominator at the same time, like it was done in the early 60s, we contribute to the centre to meet those irresistible minimum? This we often refer to as Exclusive List. Let us have more of Concurrent List and the rest should be on the residual list.

I don’t know what we are doing with over centralised education. The constitution ought to make it clear that education is a responsibility beyond national policy. At least the responsibility of secondary and primary education can be local government and state government affair, whereby you adapt education to the various, multifarious cultural background of every ethnic group, education is not the spoken language alone, it is understanding of the nitty gritty and totality of what education is all about.

You will notice that some countries adopted their language to impart knowledge on to their children and educationist have said that it is better understood that way. So why this over-centralisation of education? From 1955 we had free education in the Western region, and from the first coming of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, we have been talking about Universal Basic Education (UBE), and yet we still have some areas lagging terribly behind, and some people now feel that those who have advanced must wait for those lagging behind? What are we saying? Those lagging behind should buckle up and get more determined, more challenged to close up the gap in a short time when there is no over pampering.

The same amount provided for UBE is made available to every geo-political zone in the country and yet some people decided not to use it the way it should be implemented. Must those who are using it wisely be punished?

When you are talking of unity and you are denying justice, how can we unite? These are the essentials of life; nobody is asking for too much and I believe that within the limit of the capability of everybody, even within our households, if you have a laggard child, you will continue to encourage him to emulate the early adopter. Same is applied in marketing,; that is the way to go. If you don’t have the basic knowledge of technology you either steal it, you copy it or adapt it.

What is the best approach to restructuring the country, because we have had a lot of constitutional conferences and recommendations?

There is no particular way that is the best, rather than having understanding of one another.

In the last 18 years, we have been talking about the constitution that was imposed on us by the military, but all this while we still make use of that constitution, and no concrete steps have been taken to have our own constitution. Does that show any sign of seriousness on our part?

Neither is it a result of not being serious, the constitution was foisted on us by the barrel of the gun. Who wants to die? Nobody wants to die.

We adopted a presidential system that has become an albatross on us, because it is too expensive, and because of our corrupt nature it is not accountable to the electorate.

On restructuring, we need the understanding of one another, and that is where compromise comes in. Right now, some people have been conferred with undue advantage, because of the bad structure that has been created, naturally whoever is having undue advantage will not let go easily. Yet those who have been short-changed will remain perpetual fools if they accepted it. So there must be a middle of the road approach, and in approaching it, don’t forget that the ethnic groups that we have work on different value systems. So what may be sauce for the goose may not be sauce for the gander.

Some people may feel they are at disadvantage now, the world is not static; it is dynamic, things might change tomorrow they may be at the advantage end, if they are sure of that then let us make amends.

If you talk of security, must one particular section dominate the sector? Must we centralise it such that it is leading to corruption within the system? Then we must decentralise or restructure the thing.

How do we start the restructuring process?

If you like it, if it is not going to be a conference, get the consent of the people, get some opinion leaders to fashion out a new constitution. And when we say new constitution you don’t need to go too far. If the 1963 Constitution or the pre-independence constitution was a product of thorough debate, consideration and agreement, between our founding fathers, if it was acceptable before it was truncated by the military, then let us use that as the starting point. We may not necessarily adopt it hook line and sinker, but let some people along with other conferences we have heard, get some egg heads together to combine all and fashion out our own indigenous constitution.

In America there are states with governors and lieutenant governors, there were states with governors and a Speaker; no provision for deputy governor and it suits them. And we decide to take everything hook line and sinker and refuse to give deputy governor a new role in the constitution. If we think we don’t need it, let us do away with it. If we don’t have the resources to carry the heavy burden, why don’t we find a way of reducing it, especially the political functionaries?

In the past we had part-time legislators. So if the job of legislators must be done full time, you must justify, and if you feel it must be done part-time let us review it. All these are part of restructuring, so that we have more capital fund released and save more fund for capital projects and reduce the one for recurrent, then all the leakages must be blocked.

It may interest you to know that till tomorrow, more than 50 per cent of the crude we are producing are lost to illegalities. Consequent upon the bad structure, bad marketing structure, bad exploration structure, bad procurement of licenses, bad curving of all the structures, all these things appear and we are reluctant because, some people are taking advantage and benefiting unjustly, we refused to open our eyes and block all these things for the overall benefit of others

