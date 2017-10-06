Senate counters Finance Minister on borrowing request

…says no pending request from Buhari

The Senate yesterday countered the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, over claims that the National Assembly was yet to approve President Muhammadu Buhari’s borrowing plans needed to fund capital projects in the 2017 budget. Adeosun had, on Tuesday, alongside the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, at an interactive session with the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriations, claimed that the Federal Government could not fund capital projects because the National Assembly was yet to approve borrowing plan requests from the President.

The Ministers were invited through a resolution of the Senate to appear before the parliament and give detailed briefing on the level of the implementation of the 2017 budget, to enable the National Assembly determine what should be done on the 2018 budget.

Buhari is expected to lay the 2018 Appropriation Bill before the Joint session of the National Assembly this October. But the Senate, while considering the report of the Joint Committee that met with the ministers, refuted Adeosun’s claim, saying that there was no pending loan request currently before it. President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who dismissed the allegation, said the claims by the Finance Minister were false, noting that all requests from President Buhari were approved before the National Assembly embarked on its annual recess in July.

“Distinguished colleagues, if you go back to the budget you will see that the financing is premised on the fact of external borrowing. It is already in the budget we have passed. The point here is that they were suggesting that the delay is because we in the National Assembly have not acted on the request.

“There is no request before us about borrowing that we have not approved. We approved all the requests before we went on break. I needed to make this explanation because of what the Minister of Finance said that the National Assembly is holding on to borrowing requests sent by the executive,” he said. Also, the Chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriations, Danjuma Goje, debunked Adeosun’s claims, stressing that the Senate was not in possession of any loan request from Buhari.

The President of the Senate also told the executive to be ready to come up with a budget estimates of N10 trillion to be able to effectively factor and implement about 60 per cent of the 2017 capital projects that would be rolled over to the 2018 budget. Saraki suggested the figure, following the disclosure by Adeosun that she had directed federal agencies to roll over about 60 per cent of the capital projects in 2017 to the next year’s budget.

