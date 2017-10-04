Senate: Nigeria’s unity not negotiable

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the various issues that formed the agenda of the Senate in its first week of resumption from its annual recess

Before the Senate resumed on Tuesday last week, a lot of issues have transpired within the country’s socio-political space, and Nigerians were eagerly waiting to see how the apex legislative chamber was going to handle them.

Some of the issues bordered on the worsening state of insecurity and the economic recession in the country. The secessionist agitation in the South-East by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the deployment of soldiers to the zone by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the eventual proscription and branding of the group as a terrorist organisaton by the Federal Government, were some of the critical national matters expected to be discussed by the Senate immediately on resumption.

As predicted, on the day of resumption, the apex legislative Assembly, first went into a two-hour closed-door session to brain-storm on the various contentious developments in the country, with a view to possibly finding amicable solutions to them.

Arising from the session, which was stormy as a result of some parallel interests expressed by the senators, the President of the Senate, Senator Bulola Saraki, announced a three-point resolutions reached at the session by the politicians.

He said that the Red Chamber, holistically examined the state of the nation and came up with the resolutions to ensure that the current tension in the country were peacefully addressed in order to protect, preserve and sustain the democracy and continued corporate existence of Nigeria.

Accordingly, he announced that the Senate resolved that the unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was not negotiable. To achieve this, the Senate helmsman said that the Chamber had also resolved to seek lawful means to ensure that peace was restored to all parts of the country currently experiencing tension.

He further announced that the Senate decided to urge all groups currently in agitation for one reason or another, to respect the laws of the land by going through the laid down rules to drive home their demands rather than acting in breach of the law, which might throw the whole country into arnarchy.

Uproar over IPOB

Beyond the resolutions of the Senate as announced by Senator Saraki, a source which attended the closed-door session, told our correspondent on the condition of anonymity that it was characterised by heated debate and disagreement between senators from the South-East and their northern counterparts.

According to the source, the south eastern lawmakers had wanted the issue of the purported branding of IPOB as a terrorist organisation and its proscription by the Federal Government to be discussed in the Red Chamber during plenary, but their northern colleagues opposed the demand.

The source said that the northern senators argued that discussing the issue of IPOB openly in the Senate would provoke strife amongst senators from different zones and might consequently aggravate the security situation in the country.

It was further learnt that, when the controversy became tensed, the President of the Senate and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, quickly prevailed on the two opposing factions to handle the matter in such a way that the Senate and its members would not be seen to be contributing to worsening the security challenges in the country.

It was at that point, according to the source, that the south eastern senators, who were deeply agitated, calmed down and allowed the entire Senate to work out resolutions to be presented as the single position of the apex assembly, for the overall interest of the country, and not for ethnic or sectional interests.

Senate recognizes proscription of IPOB

Meanwhile, the Senate, that same day, recognised the proscription of IPOB by the Federal Government, explaining that it had no other choice than to agree with the action of the government through the Attorney-General of the Federation, whom they said had acted within the provisions of the law.

The spokesman of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi, who gave the clarification said: “Let me make one thing clear,

IPOB through our extant law, has been proscribed; legal process has been followed in accordance with the Terrorism Prevention Act. The Attorney-General has done the needful. That law itself is based on our constitution; all laws are derived from the constitution.

“So, what we are saying here is that if the federal government has taken the legal process to proscribe IPOB, as far as the Senate is concerned, that is the law of the land, until the court of competent jurisdiction says otherwise.”

Executive/Senate relationship

The President of the Senate, while delivering his resumption speech, vowed that the apex legislative chamber would not bow to intimidation or blackmail in the course of discharging its constitutional duties to Nigerians.

Saraki while encouraging his colleagues not to be cowed by blackmail or intimidation from the executive arm said: “We must not make the mistake of resting on our oars. I say this to encourage you to keep up with the good works of exposing corruption as you have been doing so far.

“For instance, like Senator Isah Misau, who had the courage to expose deep rooted institutional corruption, you would be attacked, blackmailed and insulted. But, unlike any former Senate before this, we will not bow or be intimidated.”

Implementation of 2017 budget

In his speech, Saraki hinted that the Red Chamber would commence a comprehensive review of the 2017 budget implementation by first week of October, with a view to ascertaining the level of success or otherwise achieved in the fiscal year.

He said the decision to review the budget was necessary to know how the budget had affected the lives of Nigerians in terms of infrastructural development and other areas of life before the 2018 budget would be laid for consideration by the National Assembly. This decision might have been informed by the hint that President Buhari would lay the 2018 budget this October.

He said” “Nigerians want to see a more significant improvement in the level of implementation of the budget this financial year. Let me use this opportunity to call on all our standing committees to begin the process of putting together their oversight plan for a close and proper review of the performance of the 2017 Budget.

“In the same token, we must remind ourselves of the initiative we started and for which we have significant stride – that is, the Made in Nigeria initiative. Distinguished colleagues, it is time to enter the next stage of this initiative; the oversight of implementation to ensure that the policy yields expected gains.

“I will therefore, want to see the committees demonstrate readiness to engage government to ensure that at least a significant portion of our annual budget is fully dedicated to local procurement. All committees of the Senate must be involved in this and find better channels to engage our people and enable feedbacks”.

Senate summons Adeosun, Udoma

The Senate also on the day of resumption condemned what it described as abysmal funding of the 2017 budget by the executive arm of government. The Senators observed with dismay that only about ten per cent of the N7.4 trillion 2017 budget had been implemented so far despite the fact that barely three months were left to the end of the year.

It therefore, summoned the ministers in charge of Finance as well as Budget and National Planning, Kemi Adeosun and Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, respectively, to appear before it and explain reasons for the failure to release money to fund the budget.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, who sponsored the motion tagged “Stabilizing and sustaining post recession growth of the economy” observed that the level of harmony between the fiscal and monetary policies of government was very low.

He had in the motion, which was unanimously passed, lamented that $9 billion has been spent by government so far for the purpose of stabilising the naira. The Red Chamber asked the executive arm to do everything possible to ensure that the economy did not relapse into another recession, while urging national economy managers to remain focused and ensure that the current weak growth of a mere 0.55 per cent is built upon and increased substantially in the months to come.

It equally urged the fiscal and monetary authorities to come together and harmonize fiscal and monetary policies with a view to drastically reducing the high interest rate that has adversely affected borrowing for investment by the real sector of the economy.

Reshuffling of committees

Another important event that took place on the day of Senate resumption was Saraki’s, announcement of a minor reshuffle of chairmen and deputies of some standing committees. He explained that he took the action, as a result of the dire need to strengthen the institution of the Senate and ensure that proper oversight functions were done by the lawmakers.

In the new arrangement, Saraki announced that the Committee on Trade and Investment is now chaired by Sabo Mohammed; Interior committee by Andy Uba, while Public Accounts is now headed by Matthew Urhoghide.

Culture and Tourism is to be headed by Raji Razaki and Local Content chairman is Adeola Olamilekan. Cooperation and Integration is now chaired by Stella Oduah, while Capital Market Development is now headed bBukar Mustapha.

Others are Mohammed Sani, vice chairman, committee on Trade and Investment; Ademola Adeleke, vice chairman, committee on Communications; Godswill Akpabio, vice chairman, committee on Local Content; and Babajide Omoworare, vice chairman, committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

