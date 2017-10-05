Senate probes NNPC GMD over $25bn contract scam, crude sales

Chukwu David

Abuja

The Senate yesterday set up a nine-man ad hoc committee to holistically investigate the alleged monumental corruption and lack of transparency in the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The committee is also to investigate the alleged award of $25 billion contracts by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, without due process.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had accused the GMD of awarding $25 billion contracts without consulting either his office or the Board of the Corporation, while also lamenting that there had been so much secrecy in the operations of the corporation under Baru.

Kachikwu also accused Baru of insubordination.

The ad hoc committee was also mandated to investigate the policy introduced by the GMD of allocating all products to Duke Oil as well as carry out a holistic investigation of the activities of the NNPC Trading Limited.

This resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, which he entitled, “Allegation of Corruption against NNPC Trading: Time to conduct a holistic investigation.”

Anyanwu lamented that the level of corruption going on in the NNPC had deteriorated and urged the Senate to rise to the occasion as the people’s representatives and address the matter by bringing sanity to the establishment.

“Since we have resolved in this Senate that we are going to fight corruption, this is one of those corruption that must be exposed,” he said.

Leading debate on the motion, Anyanwu pointed out that the NNPC Trading Limited is a business creation of NNPC and composed of Duke Oil; Hyson/ Carlson (JV), NAP Oil (JV) and West Africa-Gas Limited (JV).

The lawmaker decried what he described as the general lack of transparency and level playing field in favour of Duke Oil to lift products without payment as against its competitors in the sector.

He stated that this development had made Duke Oil the highest money earner and, at the same time, the highest money waster because of the massive corruption in the way and manner they transact business.

Anyanwu lamented that the favouritism shown to Duke Oil had helped to greatly stifle the growth of indigenous companies operating in the sector.

He stated that the company lacked the requisite credentials to trade internationally, pointing out that the development had made the Duke Oil a giant commission agent only.

He pointed out that Duke Oil was incorporated in 1989 in Panama and, therefore, does not pay tax in Nigeria, pointing out that it was specially registered to play a dominant role in the trading of petroleum products, especially crude oil trade in the international oil market.

According to the lawmaker, Duke Oil, compared to other major players in the sector, is still grappling with the basics of what it was registered to do in spite of massive support from the NNPC, owing to large scale corruption.

His words: “The decision by the current GMD to allocate almost all products to Duke Oil, this is in addition to its automatic inclusion in the lifting of crude oil, gas etc., which thus, made Duke Oil a money spinning outfit that is accountable only to NNPC.

“Duke Oil remains the sole importer of AGO to PPMC and Retail, which it does through third party since it cannot import by itself, this contributes in slowing the growth of our indigenous companies that are making giant strides in the sector.

“There is general lack of transparency and level playing field in favour of Duke Oil to lift products without payment as against its competitors in the sector.

“The money so far earned by NNPC Trading Limited through its subsidiaries such as Duke Oil remains only in the knowledge of NNPC officials.”

However, in seconding the motion, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), made some amendments to the original prayer of the motion, which restricted the probe to only trading in respect of Duke Oil.

He said: “I support the motion and, at the same time, the holistic investigation of NNPC should go beyond the NNPC Trading in respect of Duke Oil. Unless we do that, NNPC for the past 10 to 15 years, has lived above everybody in this country.”

Also, Senator Kabiru Marafa, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), expanded the probe to include the allegation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources against the GMD of NNPC.

This amendment was seconded by Senator Sunny Ogbuoji (PDP, Ebonyi South), and thereafter, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, put the motion to a voice vote and it was overwhelmingly supported.

The President of the Senate then announced the probe panel as follows: Aliyu Wammako – Chairman; Tayo Alasoadura, Kabiru Marafa, Albert Bassey, Sam Anyanwu, Ahmed Ogembe, Chukwuka Utazi, Rose Okoh and Baba Kaka Garbai.

No timeframe was given to the committee to submit its report.

