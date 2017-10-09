Senate wants local content beyond oil and gas

The newly created Senate Committee on Local Content has indicated its intention to amend the Nigerian Local Content Act 2010. It said that the move would broaden its scope of applicability beyond the present focus on the oil and gas sector in the overall interest of Nigerians. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), gave this indication at the weekend during the inaugural meeting of members of the Committee.

He told members that the expansion of the scope of the Act as well as its effective implementation in areas like construction, manufacturing and other productive sectors increasingly dominated by foreigners in the country, would not only create job opportunities for the teeming youths and unemployed graduates but also spur the actualization of the diversification policy of this government.

He noted that the House of Representatives had passed an amendment bill in the area of construction and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence, saying that it would avail the apex Chamber the opportunity to broaden the scope of the applicability of the laws to other productive sectors. “Already I am aware that the House of Representatives has passed an amendment bill in the area of construction and forwarded same to the Senate for concurrence.

“This gives us an opportunity to further deepen the applicability of the laws to other productive sectors in line with Senate President,Senator Bukola Saraki’s championing of “Made in Nigeria Goods” in all our procurement process commencing from the 2017 Budget.

“We will work with relevant committees of the National Assembly and other stakeholders to ensure that the share of Nigerian Content in every facet of productive sectors is enhanced” he stated. Adeola stated that the objective of the Act to position Nigerian people to benefit from the oil wealth, reduce capital flight and ensure some degree of self-reliance in oil and gas sector was also applicable to other sectors with domination by foreigners like Philipinos, Indians and Chinese.

The Vice chairman of the Committee, Senator Godswill Akpabio, promised to provide his experience as a former governor of an oil producing state, stressing that there was need for Nigerians to take their rightful place in the running and management of crucial sectors of the economy, to address capital flight, create employment and enhance skills acquisition and technology transfer.

Like this: Like Loading...