Senator accuses IGP of impregnating police officer

Chukwu David

Abuja

The face-off between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and Senator Isah Hamman Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) yesterday heightened, as the lawmaker accused the IGP of impregnating a junior police officer.

This was as the apex legislative chamber constituted a seven-man ad hoc committee to investigate the IGP of sundry allegations bordering on financial corruption and abuse of office levelled against him by Misau.

The committee was mandated to probe the Police chief of alleged misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion, posting of senior officers, merchandising with the process and allegation that he impregnated a female junior police officer.

Misau, who has been at loggerheads with the IGP since August, told the Senate in plenary, that the IGP had hurriedly married a female police officer, after he impregnated her.

He further alleged that the said female police officer was already four months pregnant for the IGP, when he hurriedly arranged a marriage ceremony in Kaduna State.

Misau said that the pregnant female officer, DSP Esther, had also been compensated by the police IG, by illegally promoting her, despite her lack of qualification, stressing that the marriage between the IGP and the female officer contravened the code of ethics of the Force.

The senator also accused the IG of having a relationship with another female officer.

He said: “The IG is openly having two relationships with policewomen who he gave special promotions. One of them is Amina and one of them is DSP Esther.

“I am aware that the IGP has impregnated a female officer in his office. Because he wanted to save his face, he hurriedly went ahead and married the woman. The wedding ceremony was held in Kaduna State.

“The female officer was already four months pregnant. This is against the rules of the Police Service Commission. You cannot marry another police officer while you are still serving. But the IGP has flouted that law.”

On the other hand, the Senate has mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate claims by the IGP that Misau deserted the police force and other associated allegations against him from the Police.

The committee is expected to report in two weeks.

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, announced the membership of the ad hoc committee to investigate the claims of financial fraud made by Misau against the IGP, directing it to submit its report soon for Senate’s consideration.

The ad hoc committee probing the IGP is headed by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, while Nelson Effiong, Binta Garba, Obinna Ogba, Faseyi Duro, Abdulaziz Nyako and Suleiman Hukunyi are to serve as members.

The Senate made these resolutions following a Point of Order by Misau, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy.

Misau said that he had been having a running battle with the IGP over his concern on the level of corruption in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that he was compelled by the ugly development to bring the matter before the Senate, in view of the fact that it had been in public domain for some weeks now.

He accused the IGP of blackmailing him because he was courageous enough to bring to public knowledge, level of corruption currently going on in the Police force under Idris.

His words: “I was a retired Police officer after serving for 10 years and my father was in the Police too and he served for 34 years after. In fact, he joined the police even before I was born. So, when I speak about the Police, I know what I am saying. When I speak about police, I speak on authority.

“Before raising alarm on the irregularities in the institution, I called three serving officers and they confirmed to me that people pay much more than N500,000 to get promotion. I also have other evidences that I am ready to release for investigation.”

The lawmaker further alleged that the police was generating money from companies where officers were being deployed to serve, lamenting that while most Nigerians were without security protection, the force was in the habit of deploying large number of officers to guard companies and a few individuals.

“Another thing I found out is that there is illegal diversion of funds. Under the 2016 Budget, there was a line item for purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) but instead, luxury cars were purchased without virement,” he said.

In his remarks, Saraki said: “We have listened to our colleague and we cannot ignore the allegations. We have a duty to fight corruption. These matters are weighty and must be investigated.

“The ad hoc committee we set up will deal with all the allegations about misappropriation of funds made against the IGP. We will refer the other issues raised by the IGP against Senator Misau to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for investigations.”

The face-off between Misau and Idris started in August when the lawmaker, in an interview, claimed that police officers were paying bribes to get favourable postings and promotions.

The Police hierarchy disputed the claim as the IGP, through the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said Misau’s claims were unfounded and that he was only out to discredit the institution.

He had further claimed that Misau deserted the Force and that he would soon be declared wanted to respond to a disciplinary committee set up to probe him.

He alleged that Misau dubiously absconded and deserted the Police on September 24, 2010, when he was redeployed to Niger State Command, consequent upon which he was queried, in line with the Public Service Rules.

The police also alleged that Misau had previously faced disciplinary investigation when he refused to proceed on Junior Command Course (JCC) 49/2008 at Staff College, Jos, between January 15, 2009 and June 19, 2009.

Like this: Like Loading...