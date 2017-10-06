Senators kick against budget virement

Most senators yesterday kicked against the request by President Muhammadu Buhari, asking the National Assembly to give approval to enable him to carry out virement of certain projects in the 2017 budget.

Some of the senators, who expressed opposition to the request, argued that giving approval to the request would amount to an indictment on the National Assembly, which took time to consider and approve the Appropriation Bill.

This was as the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweramadu, declared virement unconstitutional and a negation of the spirit of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The lawmakers expressed opposition to President Buhari’s request for virement, which was forwarded to the National Assembly before it embarked on its annual recess in July, when the Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, brought the matter up for consideration. The request was later referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, to thoroughly go through and report back to the Chamber in two weeks.

