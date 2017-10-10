Sensitising them on fake seeds, food security

The seed market is a critical sub-sector of agricultural industry. It is a major input required for the desired food security in Nigeria, but threatened by some charlatans. CALEB ONWE, who was at a seeds’ fair, reports

The battle for the soul of agriculture in Nigeria is gradually metamorphosing into a guerrilla warfare, where all the combatants often lay ambush and throw missiles from all fronts, in an effort to outsmart their opponents.

While the government and some stakeholders were committing resources and energy to rescuing the sector from nosediving, some unscrupulous and unpatriotic merchants appear desperate to sink the ship of agricultural revival in the country. Unfortunately, a number of those in the latter group were driven mainly by self interests

. The seed sector is a critical aspect of agriculture as quality seeds are said to be key in the agricultural revolution. Nigeria is battling to achieve food security, having lost its chances before to the transient oil boom. However, good crop yield is largely dependent on the health of seeds available to farmers.

Flooding the market with fake seeds

Inside Abuja reliably gathered that some agribusiness organisations and individuals have taken advantage of security lapses in the country to flood the Nigerian markets with substandard and fake seeds, which many unsuspecting farmers are already patronising to the detriment of their farms and national productivity.

The National Agricultural Seeds Council recently raised the alarm over fake and harmful seeds circulating in different markets across the country. It said the efforts of government and some stakeholders were being undermined by the activities of these seeds merchants.

Director General of the Council, Dr. Philip Ojo, told Inside Abuja that the Council was aware that some persons were involved in the production and marketing of seeds without due accreditation and certification. According to him, some of the seeds were harmful both to humans and animals, hence, the council has begun a drive to unravel the source and eliminate the illicit trade.

Inside Abuja learnt that the Council, with the help of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Operatives have swung into action to arrest the situation, as it was threatening food security in the country. Ojo also revealed that some government-funded agencies and international organisations were also involved in the criminal breaches of the National Seed Laws.

“The Council has continued to received series of very disturbing complaints from farmers and stakeholders across the country alleging low quality seeds being supplied and distributed under different seed related or seed focused initiatives and intervention managed by national and international organisations, including government funded agencies and donor support programs”

“It is unlawful for anyone or organisation to sell, keep for sale or offer to sell any seed unless the seeds have passed through the process of certification and found to conform to the standards set for the class of seed,” he said.

The battle front

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who is also a seasoned farmer, recently, at the seed fair organised at the Seed Council in Abuja, demonstrated his disdain for anything that could jeopardise the current effort to rescue agriculture. Inside Abuja witnessed him setting ablaze fake seeds that were confiscated by the Council.

Before embarking on the destruction of fake seeds, Ogbeh told participants at the seed fair that President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Green Alternative Agenda, with the aim of diversifying the economy and simulating economic growth through increased agricultural productivity, food security, production of raw materials, with the intention to revitalise the ailing agro-allied industries and increase foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria.

He disclosed that government had put some measures in place to achieve its goals. These measures include, returning all the Universities of Agriculture to the Ministry of Agriculture and making provision of quality seeds as well as drought and flood tolerant crop varieties to mitigate the effect of natural disasters on crop production.

“Let me reiterate that quality seed is paramount to enhancing agricultural productivity as it contributes more than 50 per cent of increased crop productivity per unit area. It is not only the cheapest input, but it is the critical input in enhancing the efficiency of other agricultural inputs such as fertilizer, agro chemicals, irrigation and capital”

Synergy against fake seeds

At the seeds fair, Inside Abuja interfaced with some of the stakeholders in the seed industry, that confirmed that there were some unwholesome practices by some people targeted at drowning the positive achievements already recorded in the sector. Muyiwa Ajadi said he is a farmer and also an agro-dealer based in Kano State, where he has carried out his trade for decades. He told Inside Abuja that those who adulterate seeds are taking advantage of limited knowledge on the part of Nigerian farmers.

“Like in Kano State, where I live and do my business, we have noticed that fake seeds were flooding the markets. Some of us who know the difference quickly reported to the authorities for necessary action. Unfortunately, some farmers who cannot read between the lines had already fallen victims, and remain vulnerable due to inadequate knowledge” he said.

The Director General, Seed Council, also disclosed that about six countries had already started collaborating with the Council in sanitising the seed industry. According to him, agencies like, the Africa Agricultural Technology Foundation(AATF), National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria( ARCN) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) were already doing something aimed at sanitising the industry.

“In our efforts to rid the market of fake and adulterated seeds, the Council regularly undertakes sensitisation and educational campaign to educate the public on the attributes of good quality seeds. This we do with enforcement and surveillance activities as a mandate; and within the cropping season some fake and adulterated seeds were confiscated at various markets,” Ojo said.

