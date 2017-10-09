SERAP sues FG over N40bn paid to ex-govs

…seeks court order to stop payment

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Friday, sued the Federal Government before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos over its failure to stop former governors and now serving senators and ministers from receiving double pay and life pensions. The group is also challenging the government failure to recover over N40 billion of public funds unduly received by these public officers.

The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/1497/17 followed the organisation’s request to the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) urging him to use his “position as a defender of public interest to institute legal actions to stop former governors from enjoying emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their positions as senators and ministers.”

The suit, brought pursuant to Order 34, Rules 1 and 3 of the Federal High Court Rules 2009 and the inherent jurisdiction of the court, argues that “Public function should be exercised in the public interest. “Double emoluments promote private self-interest or self-dealing. By signing double emoluments laws, which they knew or ought to know that they would be beneficiaries, these former governors have abused their entrusted positions, and thereby obtained an undue advantage, contrary to article 19 of the UN Convention against corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”

The group is praying for an order of court granting leave to the applicant to apply for judicial relief and to seek an order of mandamus directing and or compelling the respondent to urgently institute appropriate legal actions to challenge the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, who are now senators and ministers to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices; and to identify those involved and seek full recovery of public funds from the former governors.

The organisation is also arguing that: “Senators and ministers should not be receiving salaries and pensions running into billions of naira from states that are currently unwilling or unable to pay their workers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements. National and international laws implicitly forbid public officials entrusted with public resources from granting to themselves emoluments for life while serving in other public offices including as senators and ministers,” SERAP was quoted as saying. Senate President Bukola Saraki stated that said he had stopped his state pension.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development and his counterparts in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola have denied ever receiving double payments and retirement benefits as former governors in addition to other roles in public office.

SERAP alleged that former governors who receive double emoluments and large severance benefits from their states include: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano); Kabiru Gaya (Kano); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Theodore Orji (Abia); Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara); Joshua Dariye (Plateau), and Jonah Jang (Plateau). Others are: Ahmed Sani Yarima (Zamfara); Danjuma Goje (Gombe); Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe); Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); George Akume (Benue); and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

Like this: Like Loading...