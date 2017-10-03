Shell, others seek better deals for Nigeria’s R&D

Stories Adeola Yusuf

Shell, ExxonMobil and other oil producers in Nigeria have demanded better deals for Nigeria’s Research and Development (R&D).

Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, who doubles as Chairman of OPTS, stated this on the sideline of a conference in Lagos.

Rising under the auspices of the Oil Producers Technical Session (OPTS), the oil firms therefore promised to assist the Federal Government in its move to fight capital flight in the industry through increased investments in Research and Development.

Okunbor in a statement, said, @OPTS, which is the umbrella association for the two IOCs-International Oil Companies and Indigenous Oil Companies, will continue to collaborate with the government through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring B0ard (NCDMB) on efforts to boost the R and D.”

All the International Oil Companies, he said, have formidable R & D sections that are hugely funded. “What will be done now is to collaborate with the NCDMB to better the country’s R and D,” he said.

This, he explained, will tremendously reduce the capital flight, which government is now all out to check.

Meanwhile, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/CNL Joint Venture, said that it has been at the fore front of promoting Nigeria’s ideals of economic and social development.

“Over the years, the company has continued to add value and partner with Nigeria as it commits itself to the vision of being the global energy company most admired for its people, partnership and performance,” CNL said in a statement last weekend.

Chevron, according the statement, “plays an active role in the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), working closely with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and legislators on NCD issues.”

