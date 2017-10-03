Shooting Stars release 20 players

The management of the Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan has released 20 players out of the 40 registered last season with the intention of restructuring the club.

This development was made public on Monday by the media officer of the team, Jubril Arowolo, who said that the decision to place the players on transfer was taken after evaluating the contributions and performances of every player in the team that got relegated from the Nigeria Profeffional Football.

Those who survived the reorganisation according to Arowolo are Abubakar Adamu, Michael Uweru, Kayode Bankole, Seun Akinyemi, Alaba Osawe, Omololu Waheed, Opeyemi Adetoyi, Oginni Olatubosun, Ayobami Abiodun Jnr, Shile Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye, Jide Apena, Abayomi Adebayo and Rafiu Wasiu.

Others are Shittu Taiwo, Isiaq Rafiu, Ajani Ibrahim, Kunle Olukokun, Bode Daniel and Sherrif Sanda, while the other 20 players have been placed on transfer and would not be part of the team when the new season commences.

Arowolo said that some new players would be added to the squad after a thorough screening to fill all the necessary positions in the team.

The media officer added that the club hierarchy had accepted the challenge of playing in the top division next season and will do everything possible to regain promotion to the NPFL within the shortest period.

