Skipping breakfast increases risk of poor heart health

Scientists have affirmed that skipping breakfast could be linked to poorer cardiovascular health. According to the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology,’ those who missed early morning meal had a greater extent of the early stages of atherosclerosis – a build-up of fatty material inside the arteries. The researchers, however, added that the link is likely to be down to indirect effects.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a term used to describe all diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Coronary heart disease (which includes heart attacks and angina) and stroke are common forms of CVD.

The study revealed that, compared to those taking more than 20 per cent of their daily calories at breakfast, those who consumed next to nothing for breakfast had a greater extent of atherosclerosis.

“While almost 57 per cent of those eating a highenergy breakfast had subclinical atherosclerosis, the figure was almost 75 per cent among those who skipped the meal,” the study revealed. Atherosclerosis is a disease in which plaque builds up inside the arteries.

Hardening and narrowing of the arteries — silently and slowly blocks arteries, hindering blood flow to some parts of the body. The research looked at the health and diets of 4,052 middle-aged bank workers, both men and women, with no previous history of cardiovascular disease.

‘The Guardian’ reported that at the start of the study, participants completed a detailed questionnaire into what they had eaten and when over the previous 15 days. Body mass index (BMI), cholesterol levels and other measures were collected, together with data including the participants’ smoking status, educational attainment and level of physical activity.

Similarly, imaging techniques were used to track the extent of the early, sub-clinical stages of atherosclerosis in six arteries, including those around the heart, thighs and neck.

The trend held once factors including age, sex, smoking status, high blood pressure, diabetes and waist circumference were taken into account. Before this study, there had been various studies that reiterated the importance of breakfast, listing it as the most important meal of the day.

Based on this, the global community were encouraged to take breakfast, considering its benefits. Co-author of the new study and Director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York and the Madridbased Cardiovascular Research Institute, the CNIC, Valentin Fuster, noted that people who skip breakfast, not only eat late but in an odd fashion, adding that they have a poor lifestyle.

