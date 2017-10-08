Soccer stars who failed in their marriages

Top class celebrity footballers despite playing fantastic football on the field of play giving supporters and sponsors happiness, are very human as domestic issues like divorce force them to terminate marital union

James Rodriguez:

He is the ninth-most expensive Association Football transfer (£63m, from Monaco to Real Madrid in 2014. The Bayern Munich star divorced his wife Daniela Ospina after 6 years of marriage. They officially separated amid claims of an affair with a Russian model. Rodriguez has been involved in a love triangle with Russian model Helga Lovekaty. The divorce was done in the best possible terms and it is a mutual decision. They promised to maintain a relationship of love and of respect, always with their daughter Salome’s well-being at heart. The couple, both Colombian, had married when they were teenagers.

Ahmed Musa:

The Leicester City forward recently divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila after allegedly beating her up in the UK. The Super Eagles star married another wife months after he divorced his former wife.

The Leicester City forward ended his marriage after he was arrested for allegedly beating his wife in their home in England. The former CSKA Moscow forward and his estranged wife, Jamila, mutually parted ways following irreconcilable differences. The decision was reached by the two parties after efforts to reconcile them failed. The player’s decision to marry a second wife was permitted by Islam but was vehemently rejected by Jamila. Musa is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Ryan Giggs:

The Manchester United legend separated from his former wife in April, 2017. The Welshman divorced his wife five years after it was revealed he had cheated on her with multiple women. Their marriage was dissolved in just 43 seconds after a bitter battle over their £40million fortune. Stacey, 39, was granted a divorce at London’s Central Family Court. They got married in September 2007 and have two children. He cheated on Stacey with Big Brother star, Imogen Thomas, 34, and took out a gagging order in a bid to keep their romps secret. Giggs retired as a player in 2014 after a record 963 appearances for United over 24 seasons. He won 64 international caps for Wales.

Ashley Cole:

The former Chelsea man divorced his wife Cheryl Cole after it was rumoured that he was cheating with another woman. Cole began a relationship with Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl Tweedy in September 2004, when they were living in the same block of flats in London. They married on 15 July 2006 in Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire. In January 2008, the couple almost separated after allegations were made that Cole had affairs with three other women. He, however, disputed the allegations and the couple stayed together. It was announced on 23 February 2010 that the couple would separate following new allegations of adultery. Three months later, it was announced that Cheryl was filing for divorce. They officially divorced on 3 September 2010.

Djibril Cisse:

The former Liverpool striker divorced his Welsh wife Jude in 2012 after seven years of marriage. The pair have three children together, and one each from previous relationships. Djibril Cissé and his wife of seven years, Jude finally divorced after seven years of marriage. The couple quietly separated. The 31-year-old France player and his estranged Welsh wife, 36, have three children together, and one each from previous relationships.

