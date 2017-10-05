Software: FG’s 40% local vendor policy threatened

NOTAP is seeking a review of its establishment law in order to strengthen its legal power to impose stiff sanctions on erring technology vendors

Some local partners working in Nigeria with foreign technology (software) providers are currently frustrating the annual software maintenance fee sharing policy introduced by the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), New Telegraph has learnt.

In his bid to curb annual capital flight, which runs into billions of Naira in the area of software licensing agreements between foreign companies and their local partners, the agency has created a 40/60 per cent maintenance fee sharing formula, which is tagged local vendor policy.

In the policy, after the foreign software vendor has sold its software package to clients in Nigeria, it is under obligation to appoint a local technology partner that will work with it in the area of maintenance activities of such software or technology solution. The maintenance is done annually.

In its wisdom to curb capital flight, NOTAP had since directed that the proceeds from the annual maintenance of the software be shared between local partner companies and the foreign technology vendors in the ratio of 4:6.

This indicates that 40 per cent of the money goes to local vendor, while the remaining 60 per cent goes to the foreign vendors.

Director General of the agency, Dr. Danazumi Ibrahim, said : “The local vendor policy basically is to assist in development of local content initiatives of the Federal Government. Most of the technology transfer agreements handled by NOTAP are mainly on software licensing with a very huge sum of money being paid to the foreign software owners.

“In order to encourage local software development, NOTAP introduced a policy that 40 per cent of the annual maintenance fee goes to the local vendor working with the company and this has the tendency to improve software development in Nigeria.”

But speaking with this newspaper on the sideline of a media interaction by NOTAP in Lagos last weekend, the DG, said the 40/60 per cent policy is not followed to the letter as, some local firms appear to be contented with 10 per cent of the maintenance fee while foreign vendors take as much as 80 per cent, thereby still leading to capital flight for the country.

Though, he noted that some companies such as CWG Plc, a local technology firm, which has been working as partner to a number of foreign technology solutions vendors, has been reaping the fruits of such a policy, many other local firms are found wanting in the area of compliance.

“Though, I must confess to you that no local firm has ever come to us to complain officially, an indication that they are complacent with the 10 per cent they are getting instead of 40 per cent, we know this is misnomer and we would not hesitate to come in once we have official document to substantiate this practice, which is against our efforts to curb capital flight in the country. But I can tell you that we are aware this is what is happening in the industry,” he said.

Analysts in the industry have expressed the bias that the reason for local companies’ apparent complacency with the ‘peanuts’ they are getting might not be unconnected with their fear of losing such a contract, which once lost, automatically goes to another competitor willing to accept any percentage offered it by the foreign vendor.

Currently, 90 per cent of technology – both hardware and software- being used across different sectors in Nigeria, with banking sector being the largest consumer of software product, is largely imported, resulting in huge capital flight for the country.

Meanwhile, the DG has said that the agency is currently seeking a review of the law establishing NOTAP in order to strengthen its legal power to impose heavy sanctions on any foreign vendor that goes against its 40/60 per cent maintenance fee sharing policy.

He said : “The highest we can do now is to withdraw their certifications, if found wanting, but we need more power to bite and impose heaving sanction that can serve as deterrent to other foreign vendors who think they can come to our country and afford to toy with our policies and laws.”

According to Ibrahim, in carrying out its statutory functions of registration of technology transfer agreements, NOTAP has saved the country over N192 billion between 2010and 2016.

“The sum, if not for NOTAP’s intervention, would have left the country as capital flight. This is achieved through refusal to approve for importation of technologies as well as services that could be rendered by Nigerians,” he said.

He explained that in order to launch Nigeria into the global technology power brokers, NOTAP, with the assistance of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), in 2006, established Intellectual Property and Technology Transfers Offices (IPTOs) in some pioneer Nigerians knowledge institutions to, first of all, create the awareness on the importance of intellectual property protection (IPP).

The programme, he said, was aimed at sensitising and refocusing the minds of Nigerian researchers towards embarking on market and demand-driven research rather than engaging in research for the purposes of promotion and furthermore, to change the thinking of Nigerians knowledge industry to reawaken their sub-consciousness that their research results, which lie waste in the shelves could actually be translated to products and services.

