Sokoto enacts new law to promote community crime prevention

Sokoto State Executive Council yesterday said a draft law that would enhance community efforts in prevention and tackling crimes in the state had been approved. The law, which is said to be before the state House of Assembly, if passed would ensure that communities deploy local infrastructure and intelligence to support security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities to curb crimes.

The draft law, according to the state government, was coming as part of a wider amendment to the state Penal Code, which was promulgated in 1959. A statement issued yesterday in Sokoto by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), said various methods such as neighbourhood watch, community policing, urban or physical design and comprehensive or multi-disciplinary efforts would be adopted to sanitise communities and reduce crimes to manageable proportions.

“These strategies will engage residents and the larger communities in addressing factors that contribute to crime and disturbance to law and order, as well as promotion of social vices.

It also has provision that makes it illegal for any person to allow his or her property to be used for the purpose of committing offences or to harbour any criminal suspected to have committed crime elsewhere,” he added.

Other aspects of the all-encompassing amendment, he noted, include punitive punishment for crime such as kidnapping, hostage taking, cybercrime and terrorism. According to the statement, the Council has also approved the passage of a bill for the state’s Contributory Healthcare Scheme, under which the Islamic principles of mutual solidarity and support for individuals and communities have been adopted as the guiding principle.

Like this: Like Loading...