Solanke tasks young lawyers on good grammar, dressing

First woman Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mrs. Folanke Solanke has urged young lawyers in the country to sharpen their English language skills and dress properly as means to assure their progress in legal practice.

Solanke, who clocked 85 in March while delivering a lecture entitled ” The Vocation and The Capacity of a Lawyer” to the law students of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) also cautioned against lateness to courts, saying such attitude had worked against some lawyers.

The 85-year-old Senior Advocate, who had practiced law for 54 years maintained that some lawyers were not doing well in legal practice given the way and manner they had projected the image of the profession through their conduct.

She said: “A good command of the English Language is a sine-qua-non for success at the Bar, to succeed in the profession of the law you must seek to cultivate a good command of language, which is the lawyers’ tools of trade.

