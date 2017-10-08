Afikuyomi celebrates wife at 50 with classy London shindig

It would be recalled that Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, towards the recently concluded local government elections in Lagos was attacked by angry delegates who were not in tune with the position of APC party, Afikuyomi had conveyed to them. As a wife to an active politician, such occurrence among many others is the kind of risks Modupe had for a long time watched her husband undertake.

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi’s wife, Modupe, is the reason why the household of Afikuyomi has been in a celebratory mood as this rare gem clocked the milestone age of fifty. And to make the event a remarkable one for the birthday girl, her husband, Tokunbo, decided to throw a surprise dinner party in her honour in faraway London. Modupe could not have asked for more as the shindig ended up being glamourous and successful. Among dignitaries that flew to London to honour the Afikuyomi’s are Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos lawmaker, Bayo Osinowo, Former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake. It would be recalled that Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, towards the recently concluded local government elections in Lagos was attacked by angry delegates who were not in tune with the position of APC party, Afikuyomi had conveyed to them. As a wife to an active politician, such occurrence among many others is the kind of risks Modupe had for a long time watched her husband undertake.

