The South-South plot

Whilst the South-South zone of the party has not been aggressive with its supposed ambition like its South-West counterpart, it was gathered that the zone is also dotting its I’s and crossing its T’s for the chairmanship position. According to a source , the governors in the zone, already carved out their plans to present a candidate that is both experienced and cool headed, that they seems to have found in the former deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus.

“The truth is that the South-South might eventually be the beneficiary of the National Chairman of the party. There is no way the zone can support a South-West candidate because it is only the zone that has served out a two-term of eight years in the presidency. So the issue of fairness and equity does not arise. What they lost in National Chairmanship they got in presidency,” he said.

Stating that the South-South is not interested in the vice presidency in 2019, he noted that the recent parley between Bayelsa and Rivers governors in Yenagoa, was a pointer to the coalition of forces in the zone. According to a source, the South- South zone of the party is expected to meet and in the coming days to ratify its stance on the zoning conundrum.

Similarly, it was gathered that the recent declaration of the Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, got many chieftains of the party in the South-South excited as they believe that the action is a tool of discord in the South-West which will eventually paid of for the zone. While the zone is not making noise as the South West, it is making surreptitious moves and banking on the eventual slip of the South West.

