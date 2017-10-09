South-South/South-East Governors Declare commitment to the unity of Nigeria 

South-South and South-East Governors have declared their commitment to the sustained unity of Nigeria, stressing that the country is indivisible.

In an address during the 3rd Meeting of the South-South and South-East Governors at the Government House, Owerri on Sunday Night, Chairman of the Forum and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel said that all stakeholders should continue to work for the indivisibility of the country.

The Forum commended leaders of the North and South-East who worked to diffuse the tension created by the quit notice slammed on Igbos by a misguided group.

Udom Emmanuel called for the unity of the South-South and South-East regions, saying that it will help in addressing the challenges faced by the two regions.

He said: “For a greater Nigeria, South East and South-South Regions must unite. The only way we can surmount our challenges is unity of purposes.

The Forum expressed concern about the too many voices calling for self-determination, urging all groups to exercise restraint.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in a goodwill message said that unity is vital to the development of the two regions.

Governor Wike said that it is good and pleasant for the people of the two regions to work in unity for the good of their people.

He said: “God will lead the South-South and South-East people to work together. As suggested in the Bible, we will work in unity for the growth of Nigeria “.

In his welcome address, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha said the idea of the two regions uniting have helped the eleven governors to appreciate themselves and work together despite political differences.

He said that the existence of the Forum has helped to dispel the suspicion that existed between leaders and people of the two regions.

In attendance at the meeting were: the Akwa State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade and Deputy Governor of Anambra State Governor, Nkem Okeke.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the Forum, Governor Udom Emmanuel said that the Governors discussed constitutional amendments by the National Assembly, security, need for improved revenue following improved peace and need for the

constitutional amendments by the National Assembly, security, need for improved revenue following improved peace and need for the two

regions to go in one political direction during the next dispensation.

Earlier, the Governors held a prayer session for the two regions and the country. The governors took turns to pray for the regions during the session at the Imo State Government House Chapel of Victory.

The next meeting of the Forum would hold in Akwa Ibom on 6th November, 2017 .

