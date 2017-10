Lovers of the sea and water sport, including yachting enthusiasts, will have a lot to celebrate today in Lagos as Southern Sun Ikoyi’s sixth annual Offshore Challenge (Yacht Sailing Competition) will be held.

A yearly forum for the hotel’s patrons, management and others to celebrate and interact under a convivial atmosphere, which promises to be fun filled and exciting, will be held at the Lagos Yatch Club on Onikan, Lagos Island, spanning 12noon to 6pm.

